Greenpoint: First freeze, and the end of the garden

I was at my sister’s in Rhinebeck when she got her first freeze warnings. She started her winter mourning: “There are still tomatoes in the garden, and my zinnias! They’re still so beautiful and I don’t want to bring them all in.”

I found a scissors and went out to the little flower garden in front of her house, and picked all the blooming zinnias. There were plenty of buds, and I assured her that if it didn’t freeze too hard she could still get more flowers. We filled a few vases with the pink, red and orange flowers, and brought in some green tomatoes.

Up north at my house we had had our first hard freeze a few days earlier. The third week of October — one of our latest freezes. The season starts a little earlier and ends a little later every year.

When we moved up here 30-something years ago, my Floridian husband was alarmed that our first freeze date was Sept. 6. He’s alarmed by any freeze, but a growing season that comes to a crashing halt just as school starts? He wasn’t sure why he ever agreed to move to the North.

Until about 10 years ago the garden was basically in full swing when the first freeze hit, if not on Sept. 6 then by the 15th. We’d be out at night with bushel baskets — any basket we could find, really — still picking peppers and tomatoes, late-planted beans and rejuvenated summer squashes — any tender thing that the frost could kill or harm.

These days our garden is mostly spent by the time the freeze comes, and this year was no exception. The day before the freeze we harvested one lone eggplant and a big bunch of parsley to dry.

I’d already picked the last of the beans and fed the plant to the goats. I’d picked all the basil I could use and made pesto for the freezer, and dug up and transferred the rosemary to pots to keep in the house for as long as it will last.

There are still a few leeks in the garden and I think there are potatoes left to dig up. The pumpkins and winter squash are all harvested, and the vines pulled out of the garden and piled on the compost pile. The goats took care of what was left of the chard, but there’s still some kale for me. It doesn’t mind a little freeze.

The house is full of onions and garlic, potatoes and squash. The freezer is full of corn and beans and broccoli and greens, and the shelves along the stairs to the basement are loaded with salsa, relishes and jam.

Unlike my sister and husband, I’m not even sad about the end of the garden. I don’t share their dread of winter and I’m grateful to have a little more time for winter projects, especially now that the days are so short.

The day before our freeze, I stopped by a neighbor’s house with some apple butter, and found her pulling weeds and cutting dead stems out of her flower garden. She had a full wheelbarrow and looked tired.

“What do you call what I’m doing?” she asked. “Ungardening?”

We call it putting the garden to bed for the winter. It’s time for planting flower bulbs and garlic. In our garden, we’ll mulch those second-crop carrots I probably started too late and see if they make it till spring. It’s time to clear out the weeds, add a layer of finished compost, maybe a cover crop in some areas.

It’s time to look back on the garden season and make note of what went well and what didn’t, and sketch out where we want to put things in the spring. And maybe plan for a longer season next year.

Greenpoint appears every other Sunday.

