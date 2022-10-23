Early Sunday fire displaces residents in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY — An early Sunday morning fire at a Nott Terrace apartment house displaced at least 19 residents and left one with minor injuries, officials said.

No firefighters were hurt.

Firefighters responded to 223 Nott Terrace around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, there was heavy fire on the side of the single-room occupancy unit, officials said.

Crews worked to get personnel quickly in the building to evacuate residents and prevent the blaze from spreading to 225 Nott Terrace, Schenectady Fire Chief Don Moreno said later Sunday.

“It would be very easy for the [nearby] building to catch on fire,” Moreno said.

Moreno lauded his crews’ competence and training for keeping the fire contained.

The fire was extinguished by around 3:15 a.m. Approximately 25 crew members total were on the scene, including additional responders and investigators.

The apartment building has been deemed unsalvageable as a result of the blaze. The building will likely be scheduled for demolition, Moreno said.

The adjacent structure sustained minimal damaged. All residents were given orders to leave the structure.

Most of the residents impacted by the inferno were adults, and one was 13 years old, according to the Red Cross.

It’s likely that some residents of 225 Nott Terrace were helped by the Red Cross, according to Moreno. It’s unclear how many residents were displaced by the fire at 223 Nott Terrace.

The building at 223 Nott Terrace was the scene of a January 2018 mudslide and rescue. The 2018 slide trapped a man inside 223 Nott Terrace for nearly an hour before crews could get to him.

