Harbor House Fish Fry to close after almost 50 years in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK – After almost 50 years in business, Harbor House Fish Fry announced it will be closing next month.

November 11 will be Harbor House’s last day open for business. Owner Jason McQuade cited the high fish and seafood prices and rising inflation which caused the decision.

“It was a hard decision,” McQuade said. “The prices are just getting way out of hand, you’re talking triple the cost on some things. It costs a lot to open up.”

McQuade and his brother purchased the restaurant about six years ago. McQuade fully took it over about two months before COVID hit in 2020.

“Covid was what it was,” McQuade said. “We got through Covid, a lot of challenges, but we got through it. But the inflation, I mean prices are just, especially seafood prices, everything has gone up so much.”

Fish and seafood prices rose about 8.7% from August 2021 to August 2022, according to the USDA. In the past two weeks prices have tripled, McQuade said.

McQuade made a public announcement on the Harbor House Fish Fry Facebook page earlier this week about the decision to close. By Friday morning the post had been shared online over 500 times and received over 200 comments from customers. Dozens of commenters noted they had been regular customers for decades since the restaurant opened in the mid 1970s..

The restaurant’s closure also brings an end to the popular Thursday night car shows it hosted.

“We’ve been doing that (the car shows) for many years,” McQuade said. “It’s a shame. Thursday nights, we’d fill the place, it was a good time with good people, live music. It’s going to be missed.”

McQuade has three employees, he said he let them know about the closing before before he told the public. He said he has a good crew and they all have places to go to after Harbor House closes. McQuade is still looking for a new home for two saltwater fish who lived in the restaurant’s large fish tank.

In an interview with a reporter and in his public Facebook post McQuade thanked his valued customers for their business and support and he thanked dedicated staff for their hard work.

“I appreciate the years of service and support, everyone got us through the pandemic,” McQuade said. “I appreciate everyone, the customers, the employees.”

Harbor House will be open for its last weeks on Monday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Clifton Park Supervisor Phil Barrett said the restaurant has been a favorite for many in the town. He said the property is at a good location for a restaurant or any other type of business.

Earlier this week, another Capital Region seafood restaurant, Ted’s Fish Fry, would be closing one of its locations in North Troy.

