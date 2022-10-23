HIGH NOTES: Food drive, theater experience, Pig Bowl for vets and first responders

In Ballston Lake, the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District – in partnership with Captain Community Human Services – is collecting food items as part of it 16th annual community food drive. The drive, which started Oct. 17 and runs through Nov. 4, is in need of non-perishable food items. Monetary donations and gift cards to help local families also will be accepted. The food and money collected during the drive will help feed about 100 local families for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The drive is run through The Society of St. Vincent de Paul at Immaculate Conception Church on Route 50. The public can donate nonperishable food items by dropping them off at any of the district’s five schools or at the district’s office. Monetary donations can be made online at www.captaincares.org/bhbl or at the main office at any of the district’s schools.

In Schenectady, the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation (DSIC) partnered with Disney Theatrical Productions and community supporters to provide children with the experience of a Broadway show. Last week, the Schenectady Together for the Arts Granted to Everyone initiative provided 200 children from Schenectady-based community nonprofits with free tickets to the production of Aladdin at Proctors. On Wednesday and Thursday of last week, 100 children each night were treated to a pre-show pizza reception at Key Hall, followed by the play. Among the community partners was William Rivas, CEO of Common Unity LLC.

In Schenectady, law enforcement officers from the Schenectady city police department and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Department helped raise funds and awareness for veterans and first responders as part of the annual Pig Bowl football game at Union College. The game raises money for the Rotterdam-based nonprofit Operation At Ease, which works with veterans and fire responders to provide rescue dogs and dog training to help with post-traumatic stress, secondary trauma and other mental health issues. For more information visit operationatease.org.

SHARE YOUR HIGH NOTES

High Notes is a Monday feature of The Gazette Opinion section spotlighting the good being done in our communities by individuals, organizations, schools and colleges, and businesses.

