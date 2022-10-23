High schools: Schuylerville boys’ soccer advances in Section II Class B tournament

The Schuylerville boys’ soccer team advanced to the Section II Class B tournament semifinals after winning on penalty kicks 4-3 on Sunday against Glens Falls in the quarterfinals.

Glens Falls (11-5-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal by Landan Phipps off of a corner kick by Nate DiFiore. Schuylerville (11-3-1) tied it when Sam Tyler converted a Corey Cottrell free kick.

Schuylerville goalie Griffin Brophy made five saves in regulation and two more in penalty kicks.

Glens Falls goalie Ayden Grieve stopped three shots.

Schuylerville faces Mechanicville in the second semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at La Salle. The first semifinal has Catskill taking on Ichabod Crane at 5 p.m.

QUEENSBURY WINS FOOTHILLS GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL TITLE



Queensbury clinched the Foothills Council girls’ volleyball title with a 25-6, 25-14, 25-11 victory over Johnstown .



Lilly Slattery had six aces and six kills for Queensbury (12-1 Foothills, 16-2 overall), Kaliyah Davis had six kills and four aces and Kenzie Richards had four aces.



For Johnstown (2-11 Foothills), Alandra Oddy had four kills and five digs, Maci Rose had six digs and Abbi Lewis and Hannah Maxson had five digs each.

BETHLEHEM GIRLS’ TENNIS ADVANCES

The Bethlehem girls’ tennis team swept the four doubles matches in its 6-1 victory over Baldwinsville in the state Division I team regional on Saturday.

Bethlehem advances to the state semifinals on Friday at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York.

The doubles winners were Hope Brown and Rayka Kogut, Anna Peles and Kripa Hongalgi, Natalee Huli and Suzie Amirbekian and Shayna Huli and Paige Davenport. Bethlehem singles winners were Zara Pattison and Purvayi Patil.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports