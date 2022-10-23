Images: Fire Sunday at Nott Terrace apartment house in Schenectady (5 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
The scene at 223 Nott Terrace early Sunday.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
The scene at 223 Nott Terrace early Sunday.
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SCHENECTADY – A fire damaged the apartment house at 223 Nott Terrace shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The local Red Cross reported providing assistance to 19 people as a result of the blaze, including one child.

The same building was the scene of a 2018 mudslide that trapped a man.

More: Early Sunday fire displaces residents in Schenectady

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

More: All NewsEverything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More: All NewsEverything Schenectady

.

More: Early Sunday fire displaces residents in Schenectady

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Stay up-to-date with the Daily Gazette's PM Edition
The latest news delivered directly to your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

Advertisement