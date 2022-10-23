Images: Fire Sunday at Nott Terrace apartment house in Schenectady (5 photos)

SCHENECTADY – A fire damaged the apartment house at 223 Nott Terrace shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.
The local Red Cross reported providing assistance to 19 people as a result of the blaze, including one child.
The same building was the scene of a 2018 mudslide that trapped a man.
Photos from our Peter R. Barber
