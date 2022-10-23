Images: Record Riots event Sunday in Saratoga Springs (4 photos)

SARATOGA SPRINGS – A look at Sunday’s Record Riots vinyl record and music event at the Saratoga Spring City Center.

Photos by our Stan Hudy

More: All News | Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, News, Photo Galleries, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs