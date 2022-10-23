Images: Saratoga Springs girls’ soccer takes on Niskayuna Saturday (8 photos)

HIGH SCHOOLS – Saratoga Springs girls’ soccer took on Niskayuna Saturday and came away with the victory on penalty kicks.
Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber
