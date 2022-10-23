Images: Saturday’s Zombie Run and Festival at the Glenville YMCA (11 photos)

By Stan Hudy |
Young runners take off from the starting line of the Zombie Run in Glenville Saturday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy
Young runners take off from the starting line of the Zombie Run in Glenville Saturday
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

GLENVILLE – A look around Saturday’s Zombie Run and Festival at the Glenville YMCA.

Photos from our Stan Hudy

More: All NewsEverything Scotia-Glenville

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More: All NewsEverything Scotia-Glenville

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Stay up-to-date with the Daily Gazette's PM Edition
The latest news delivered directly to your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

Advertisement