Letters to the Editor Sunday, Oct. 23 – Nine, including from readers in Rotterdam, Schenectady and Clifton Park

I read through the Sunday Oct. 9 editorial (“Historic reenactments victimized by bad law”) and want to comment from my perspective as a veteran and a member of several veteran service organizations.

The new legislation definitions of prohibited firearms also clearly cover the types of weapons used in military color guards and honor guard firing details.

The editors point out that the “law doesn’t make a distinction between people using those weapons to take people’s lives and those using those weapons to bring history to life.”

But the law also does not explicitly permit these blank-firing rifles at government sponsored and supported ceremonies, especially upcoming Veterans Day, Pearl Harbor Day, and future Memorial Day observances where it is traditional to fire three volleys to be immediately followed by the haunting bugle playing Taps.

Unless specifically permitted through consistent planning by Schenectady County, city, and Rotterdam leaders, the Veterans Council may not be able to support these traditional honor guard responsibilities.

We have an obligation to insist our legislators make the necessary corrections to the law in order to allow these honorary observances of historic military events and traditions to honor our service members.

Brian Anderson

Major, USMC Ret.

Rotterdam

Party in charge must be voted out of office



Here are some comments on the upcoming election: From energy independence to asking Saudi Arabia for increased oil production but after the election.

Election interference anyone?

From an Afghanistan withdrawal agreement to an abrupt abandonment with U.S. casualties; from a relatively stable southern border to border chaos and a humanitarian and illegal drug disaster; from a strong and growing economy helping all to record inflation in my lifetime; an almost deliberate refusal to deal with rising crime; the destruction of our retiree savings through changes in monetary policy and continued government spending.

All these are the result of the conscious policies of the one party controlling the federal and state governments. The policies are wrong. We all know it. The team in charge must go. All of them.

Tom Minnick

Ballston Lake

Vote to put out fires of discrimination



The House is on fire. There have always been racists and people who look for someone to blame.

There has never been a shortage of haters or men who treat women as objects or worse.

There have always been people who would abandon democracy to get their way.

They are dry tinder waiting for a match and the right person to strike it.

But who will build the house back when they burn it down?

Not the tinder and certainly not the striker of the match.

Be part of the sprinkler system.

Vote!

Peter Watrous

Duanesburg

Tedisco is a strong voice for the people



There’s no stronger voice or fiercer advocate for the people than Sen. Jim Tedisco. Jim’s the one legislator who always stands up and goes to bat for his constituents by speaking truth to power. Whether it was calling for an independent investigation into Cuomo’s coverup of 15,000 nursing home deaths, fighting to repeal catch and release bail reform, or seeking justice for the 20 victims of the Schoharie limo crash and their families, Jim Tedisco never shirks from a fight.

It’s clear Jim has done his job the way it’s supposed to be done and it’s a badge of honor that the Democratic majority did all it could to gerrymander him out because he is, has been, and always will be a thorn in their side when it comes to protecting our quality of life from their regressive actions.

No one else I’ve ever seen has taken the time and effort to be the strong voice his has been against the powerful elements of our state government who have forced 319,000 New Yorkers to leave our state last year. Let’s all stand up and fight with Jim Tedisco and vote for him on Election Day.

Michael Messinger

Saratoga Springs

Support women by voting for Ostrelich

If you’re happy that women no longer have access to healthcare in many states, Jim Tedisco is your guy. If you believe that women deserve equal rights in making healthcare decisions, then vote for change. Vote for Michelle Ostrelich.

I’ve known Michelle for 15 years. She is a friend, she was president of my local SJCC board, and a member of the Schenectady County Legislature.

Michelle has proven she is an unwavering champion for our community. As co-founder of the Schenectady Coalition for Healthcare Access, Michelle has advocated for the protection of reproductive choices.

She is kind, reasonable and a fierce advocate for her constituents. She doesn’t flip flop, like Tedisco did on reproductive rights. In 2018, the Times Union rescinded its endorsement of Jim Tedisco for state Senate because he misrepresented his views on reproductive rights.

His 40-year voting record makes it clear that he’s content with women being second class citizens and his voting record shows it. He voted against the Reproductive Health Act in 2019 along with 23 of his colleagues.

If you believe women are important and deserve the same rights and healthcare as men, vote for change. Vote for Michelle Ostrelich.

Christopher J Ognibene

Schenectady

Many factors get us to where we are now



We are on the precipice of another election cycle. The pundits believe this election is for the “soul” of America.

What is the “soul” of America?

Depending on your chosen source of news, it will be any of a number of politically charged topics. I am not going to get into those debates as this left leaning news source does that for you.

All sides are willing to point fingers; the left versus right, the progressives versus the MAGA extremists.

How did we get here? Unfortunately, the answer to this will be very complex and multifactorial.

However, I feel confident in saying that once elected officials are in the “system,” they almost always forget to serve “the people” and focus on their own self-interests or the interests of their party.

I have often stated that elected officials have only one line in their job description and that is to keep their job. If we are going to break this cycle, we need to limit the time politicians remain in office.

If term limits are constitutionally applied to the president of the United States, then there is no reason why they shouldn’t apply to all, from top officials down to municipal levels.

If you can’t show meaningful accomplishments in an 8 -12-year term, you are useless at your job and need to go.

Educate yourself on a candidate’s positions on issues and vote.

Most importantly ask yourself how did we get here and how is it all working out for you?

Michael Pasquarella

Rotterdam

Keep Tedisco fighting for Clifton Park



As our state senator, Jim Tedisco, has been an outstanding leader and powerful voice for all his constituents, including the 38,000 residents of Clifton Park.

Sen. Tedisco has worked hard to partner with our town to protect our quality of life in Clifton Park and everything that makes our town a special place to live.

After voters overwhelmingly supported the town’s purchase of the beautiful new 37-acre Town Center Park, Sen. Tedisco secured a $250,000 state grant for it to help return tax dollars back to residents.

Sen. Tedisco got a $100,000 grant for the construction of the Christopher F. Stewart Media Box at the Shenendehowa Stadium, $85,000 for renovations to the Clifton Park Senior Center, $50,000 for a Rescue Boat Launch for the Vischer Ferry Fire Department, and $25,000 for the Southern Saratoga YMCA Youth in Government Program. Sen. Tedisco passed state legislation to protect Kinns Road Park and he sponsors an annual Safe Summer Bike Helmet program for Clifton Park children.

Sen. Tedisco is always accessible to residents with his district office in Clifton Park. Jim Tedisco is a great friend to Clifton Park, and we need to keep him fighting for us in the state Senate.

Anthony Morelli

Clifton Park

The writer is the Clifton Park deputy town supervisor.

Follow Harvard’s lead and dump Stefanik



It’s not easy to get into Harvard, but it is easy to drop out.

Some famous people have walked away, including Bill Gates, Matt Damon, Bonnie Raitt and Pete Seeger.

What is actually hard to do is to get kicked out of Harvard. The most famous person that has happened to is our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik.

In removing her from its Institute of Politics, Harvard stated: “Elise has made public assertions about voter fraud in November’s presidential election that have no basis in evidence, and she has made public statements about court actions related to the election that are incorrect.”

Harvard was right. On Nov. 8, voters in New York District 21 can show the country that we’re as principled as (and as smart as) Harvard by removing Stefanik from Congress and replacing her with Matt Castelli.

Bill Kitchen

Johnstown

Check the facts on Trump’s myriad lies



In response to Mr. Dankanich’s letter (“Set aside Trump hate and seek truth”) in the Sept. 9 Gazette, I say, “You can’t handle the truth!” (Nicholson in “A Few Good Men.”)

If you could, you would know that covid was a hazard even when Mr. Trump claimed it wasn’t; masks and vaccines were necessary, not a civil rights issue; Trump’s politicizing covid is responsible for at least half of the American deaths.

Guess what? ABC, CBS and NBC all tell the truth and have confirmed sources.

Trump called it fake news because the major networks would not kowtow to him and fact-checked his statements. Fox is entertainment.

Trump is a bully, a liar, a self-centered charlatan, made money as president, cozied up to North Korea and Putin at the expense of our real allies, and encouraged racism in America.

Read “They Want to Kill Americans” by Malcolm Nance.

Guess what? Trump lied; he lost the election. He lied over 30,000 documented times during his presidency.

Go ahead, fact check all of this.

Bruce S. Trachtenberg

Niskayuna

