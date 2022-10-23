LOOKING AHEAD – With a new week underway, here are five of the events and news items our team of reporters is tracking.

SCHENECTADY POLICE HOSTING SCARE-NECTADY

The Schenectady Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 27, will hold its annual Scare-nectady event, delivering candy to children throughout the city. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. at Fairview Park in the Bellevue neighborhood and wrap up at Steinmetz Park in the Goose Hill neighborhood beginning at 7:30 p.m. Stops include: Fairview Park (Fairview Avenue side) from 5-5:15 p.m.; Boys and Girls Club on Education Avenue from 5:30-5:45 p.m.; Jerry Burrell Park at the Schenectady Street pavilion from 6-6:15 p.m. Steinmetz Homes at the corner of Henry Street and Emmons Street from 6:30-6:645 p.m.; Woodlawn Elementary School at Wells Avenue from 7-7:45 p.m.; and the Steinmetz Park on Lenox Road fro 7:30-7:45 p.m.

— Chad Arnold

PINTS FOR PRESERVATION RETURNS TO SPA CITY

The Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl to support the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation will return Oct. 29. The event starts at 3 p.m. at Druthers Brewing Company on Broadway. Proceeds raised from the event will go to the foundation. Tickets are $35 for an individual, $60 for a couple and $120 for a group of four. Online registration deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 28. People can register the day of at Druthers beginning at 2:30 p.m. More information can be found at www.saratogapreservation.org/calendar/pints-for-preservation or by calling (518) 587-5030.

— Shenandoah Briere

More: All News | Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa

SECTION II CHAMPS CROWNED

Championships will be decided this coming weekend in Section II field hockey, boys’ soccer and girls’ soccer.

Championship action starts Friday night with a girls’ soccer doubleheader at Stillwater with Class B at 5:30 p.m. and Class AA at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday features three boys’ soccer championship games at Colonie with Class B at 12:30 p.m., Class C at 2:45 p.m. and Class D at 5 p.m.; and a tripleheader of girls’ soccer championship games at Mechanicville with Class AA at noon, Class C at 1:30 p.m. and Class CC at 3:30 p.m.

The weekend wraps up Sunday with back-to-back-to-back field hockey championships at Schuylerville — Class A at 10 a.m., Class B at noon and Class C at 2 p.m.

The Class AA and Class A boys’ soccer finals will be held next week.

— Adam Shinder

NISKAYUNA TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING FOR PROPOSED 2023 BUDGET

The Town of Niskayuna will hold a public hearing on its preliminary 2023 budget on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:00 p.m. at Town Hall. The proposed budget includes $19.2 million in expenditures between the general and highway funds, with a flat 2.72 homestead tax rate. The public hearing will be held in advance of a potential final vote on the proposed budget at the town board meeting on Nov. 17. The preliminary budget does not impose a residential tax increase and is under the state-mandated 2 percent tax cap.

— Ted Remsnyder

Dress the Gilded Age at Schoharie Crossing

Fans of “The Gilded Age” can learn about the historical fashions that inspired the costume designs in the hit HBO show from independent historian Caitlin Sheldon at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site in the Enders House at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Sheldon focuses on clothing of by-gone eras and will demonstrate the many layers involved in the extravagant styles of the late 19th century. The talk is free and open to the public as part of the annual New York State History Month speaker series.

— Ashley Onyon

.

.

Categories: Email Newsletter, Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, High School Sports, News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna