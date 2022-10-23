Sunday’s NFL Week 7 money-line parlay and a total: Best Bets for Oct. 23

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Sunday, Oct. 23:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL money line parlay, Bengals over Falcons and Chargers over Seahawks

The odds/bet: +100 ($30 to win $30)

The book: DraftKings

Time: Falcons at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.; Seahawks at Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Our take: How can you not like the way the Bengals seem to be coming together right now, as Joe Burrow and company have a chance to kick start this season into a higher gear? And they get a chance to do so at home against the second-worst passing defense in the NFL.

To go with that, the Falcons have had a tough time running the football since Cordarrelle Patterson went down, which will force Marcus Mariota to pass against a Bengals pass defense that has allowed just five touchdowns all season.

For the Chargers, wide receiver Keenan Allen will be a game-time decision, but we don’t think it matters against this horrendous Seahawks defense that fooled some people last week against Arizona. Fact is before that game last week, they had allowed 148 total points in their previous four games, and Justin Herbert should have a field day.

SCORING POINTS IN DC

The play: NFL total, Packers-Commanders over 41.5

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time: 1 p.m.

Our take: We so wanted to take Green Bay here, but not only are they untrustable at the moment, but Aunt Mabel and her bet-with-the-public friends are all over the Packers, as well.

That being said, neither one of these defenses is anything to write home about, especially Green Bay’s run defense, which could allow Brian Robinson to have a nice day in his second start back in the fold.

On an absolutely picture-perfect weather day in DC, there easily could be more than 50 points scored in this one, assuming Aaron Rodgers has done enough yoga this week to get out of his own head.

We’ll take our chances.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Saturday’s best bets

NCAA football: Rutgers -3 over Indiana (WON $30)

ALCS Game 3: Astros to defeat Yankees (WON $13)

Saturday’s profit/loss: +$43 (2-0)

Total for the week: +$141 (7-2, 1 pending)

Total for October: +$346.20 (26-12, 1 pending)

Total for 2022: +$145.50 (271-295, 1 pending)

