41st annual Alplaus Run-Around returns Oct. 29th – Fun Run, 5K and Pet Walk

ALPLAUS — The 41st annual Alplaus Run-Around, one of the longest-running races in the region, will be held Saturday, Oct. 29.

“It’s a wonderful community event that happens every year,” race director Andy Gilpin said. “We’ve been doing this for 41 years; I think it’s one of the oldest running races in the Capital Region. It brings together the entire community.”

The Run-Around will feature three events; a one-mile Fun Run, a 5K, and a Pet Walk. The Pet Walk was added for the first time to last year’s Run-Around, Gilpin said.

“The Pet Walk is a fun way for people to get their pets out; if they want to dress up they can,” Gilpin said. “It’s just a short walk-parade with the pets.”

Participants can either pre-register for all three events online at www.alplaus.org, or register in person on Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Pet Walk is free and begins at 9:30 a.m. The one-mile Fun Run is $5 and starts at 10 a.m., while the 5K costs $20 and begins at 10:30 a.m. Runners competing in the 5K race receive a free T-shirt.

“It’s open to everybody, it’s a great time for everyone,” Gilpin said. “It’s a great time of year for everyone.”

The one-mile typically has 15-20 kids participate and between 40 and 50 runners compete in the 5K, Gilpin said.

The Alplaus Run-Around is hosted by the Alplaus Residents Association. Money raised helps to fund other events the group sponsors throughout the year, such as the annual holiday party and Fourth of July event, and summer camp scholarships, Gilpin said.

The Association does not have a set fundraising goal for this year’s Run-Around, Gilpin said. The Run-Around has had a lot of generous sponsors this year, he explained. Last year’s race raised about $1,800, he said

“It’s a wonderful, fun event,” Gilpin said. “It’s a really great course, the 5K is very flat, a little downhill. People usually have a really good time when they come and race this. We have great prizes for our top finishers. Hopefully there’s something for everybody. I guarantee if they come out, they’ll have a great time.”

