High Schools: Scotia-Glenville sweeps boys’, girls’ titles at Foothills Council cross country meet; girls’ tennis final set

Scotia-Glenville swept the Foothills Council boys’ and girls’ cross country championships at the league meet Monday at Queensbury High School.

The Tartans’ boys finished with 34 points, nine better than Queensbury, while the Tartans’ girls finished with 41 points. Queensbury was again second, with 54.

Scotia-Glenville senior Tyler Knaggs won the boys’ race in 16 minutes, 54 seconds. Teammates Finn Winters-Bona and Liam Cowdrey placed third and fourth, respectively, in 17:07.7 and 17:15.6. Ryan Freihofer was the Tartans’ other top-10 finisher in ninth (17:35.6).

Queensbury’s Liam Davidson was second in 17:01.6.

Broadalbin-Perth finished fourth in the boys’ race, and was led by Connor Couperus’ seventh-place finish in 17:29.0. Johnstown’s boys were seventh with 178, led by Garrett Bobowski’s 21st place in 18:48.3. Amsterdam was eighth with 190, led by Jose Rivera’s 34th place in 19:42.5.

Queensbury’s Maddie Powers won the girls’ race in 18:39.2, but the Tartans’ Kiera Macintosh was second in 19:23.9. Scotia-Glenville’s Stephanie James was sixth in 20:24.4; Schuyler Long was eighth in 20:50.2; and Briar Wells was ninth in 20:50.8.

Broadalbin-Perth placed fourth with 114 points behind Emma Frasier’s seventh-place finish in 20:34.4. Amsterdam was sixth with 121 points. Avery Crain led the Rams in 15th (21:35.3).

INDIVIDUAL FINALS SET FOR SINGLES, DOUBLES

Guilderland’s Katrina Setchenkov and Holy Names’ Riley Schmitz will meet in Tuesday’s Section II singles final for girls’ tennis after winning their semifinals at Sportime.

Setchenkov topped Holy Names’ Kate Regan, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, while Schmitz beat Greenville’s Bryn Fitzmaurice, 6-2, 6-3.

In doubles, Niskayuna’s Jeevika Benki and Aleesha Choudry defeated Bethlehem’s Anna Peles and Hope Brown, 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) in one semifinal. In the other, Saratoga Springs’ Kate Lindley and Addison Jones topped Bethlehem’s Kirsten Phang and Rayka Kogut, 6-2, 6-0. Both the singles and doubles finals will be at 2 p.m. at Sportime.

GUILDERLAND ADVANCES

Leon Edelmann scored twice to lead fourth-seeded Guilderland to a 3-2 win over fifth-seeded Bethlehem in a Class AA boys’ soccer quarterfinal.

Bethlehem took a 1-0 lead early on Muamer Kanic’s goal, but Guilderland went ahead 2-1 at half on a tally from Edelmann and an own-goal. Guilderland made it 3-1 when Edelmann finished Cole Mead’s pass. Bethlehem’s final goal came from Marcello Michel.

Shaker topped Albany 2-1 in another quarterfinal.

In the Class A girls’ soccer semifinals, third-seeded Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake defeated second-seeded Queensbury 2-1. Ella Blesi scored both of the Spartans’ goals, the first on a corner kick with 29 seconds left in the first half and the other with 10 minutes remaining on an assist from MK Lescault. Bayley Duffy’s free kick from 40 yards out was Queensbury’s lone score. Shea Canavan made 12 saves for Queensbury, and Estella Mackey made one save for the Spartans.

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake will play top-seeded Columbia in Friday’s final at Stillwater. The Blue Devils shut out Averill Park 5-0. Isabella Seibert and Kendyl Ouimette each had a goal and an assist. Ella Hebler, Kennedy Ring and Mandy Sheehan each scored a goal. Emma Potter and Maia Allard each had an assist. Anna Nassivera had the shutout in goal.

Second-seeded Northville shut out Salem 6-0 in a Class D semifinal at Stillwater High School.

Leah Valovic led the Falcons (11-5-1) with two goals and an assist. Kaelin Thompson scored two goals, while Ciara Thompson contributed a goal and two assists. Ryann Morgan had the other goal, and Lily Klippel had an assist. Gretchen Forsey made three saves for the shutout. Northville will play top-seeded Fort Ann in the final Thursday at Stillwater. The Cardinals beat Germantown 5-0. Paige Trzaskos’ two goals led a balanced Cardinals attack.

GALWAY CLINCHES WAC TITLE

Galway clinched its seventh consecutive Western Athletic Conference girls’ volleyball title Monday with a sweep of OESJ, 25-7, 25-6, 25-12. Amber Kolpakas had eight kills for the Golden Eagles (10-0 league, 11-3 overall), while Grace O’Brien added eight kills, 10 assists and five aces.

Duanesburg swept Schoharie, 25-23, 25-20, 25-13. Heather Black had 11 digs, 14 assists, three service points, two aces and three kills for the Eagles. Hannah Borski added six points, one ace, eight kills, 10 digs and one assist. Kayla Palluti finished with nine points, two aces, three kills and nine digs. For Schoharie, Sophia Styles led the way with 12 points, two aces, seven kills, one block and three assists. Alyssa Cieszynski had 12 points, two aces, three kills and three blocks. Annabell Gell contributed 13 points, two aces and a kill.

Niskayuna defeated Averill Park, 25-17, 25-16, 26-24, behind Ava Schewe’s eight kills and six digs. Audrey Mason had three kills and nine assists, while Anjana Kurian finished with four kills, two assists, nine digs and two blocks. Averill Park was led by Emily Prest’s seven kills and six aces. Makenna Carter had seven blocks.

Columbia swept Schenectady, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 behind Justine Senecal’s seven kills and six blocks. Sarah Bayly added 20 digs for the Blue Devils.

Saratoga Springs def. Ballston Spa, 12-25, 25-15, 25-13, 19-25, 16-14. Carlie Koebbeman led Ballston Spa with 14 service points, five aces, 15 kills, seven digs and two blocks. Marissa Moryl added seven points, one ace and 11 digs.

Bethlehem swept Troy, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17, behind Nina Palella’s 18 assists and three aces. Bella Perrotto added five kills, one block and one ace, while Reagan Frazer had five kills and one block. Troy was led by Sophia Jabour’s 15 assists, six kills and seven digs. Rolenda House added four blocks and five kills, and Zahara Diaz finished with six kills, seven digs and three assists.

Bethlehem Central (8-4, 11-5) defeated Troy (6-8) in 3 sets. Scores were 25-22, 25-18, and 25-17.

In the Colonial Council, Schalmont bettered Albany Academy, 25-23, 25-15, 25-12. Alexa Knapik had 15 assists, 10 service points and eight aces for the Sabres. Justina Spezza finished with 10 digs and seven kills. Mikayla Townsend contributed eight points, four aces and four kills.

In the Wasaren League, Tamarac defeated Emma Willard, 25-12, 26-24, 20-25, 25-22. Kayla Beaudoin led the Bengals with seven kills, four aces and 20 digs. Averianna Crudo added seven kills and six blocks, while Caroline Murphy had four kills, four blocks and eight digs.

In non-league action, Scotia-Glenville topped Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons, 25-15, 21-25, 25-11, 26-24. Hailey Cooper had five aces and seven digs for the Tartans. Grace Letterman had 11 assists and six kills. Keeley Kristel added 12 kills and seven digs, with Tori Nardini having six blocks. For the Golden Knights, Tatum Liverio had eight assists. Rylee Van Auken added seven digs and eight assists. Julia Jaworowski had 15 digs and six kills, while Alana Kelly had nine kills and three blocks.

