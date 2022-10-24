Johnson ready to fill whatever role he’s asked to play for Siena men’s basketball

LOUDONVILLE — Siena’s men’s basketball coach Carmen Maciariello envisions fifth-year senior Jayce Johnson as something of a Swiss Army Knife for the Saints, a versatile player who can be plugged in at either guard spot, on the wing or at power forward, depending on the matchup and situation.

Johnson himself? He’s willing to take that versatility a bit further.

“If [center] Jackson goes down and they need me to play five,” Johnson said at Siena’s preseason media day, “I’ll do that, too.”

For the Buffalo native who came to Siena as a transfer last season after spending his first three collegiate campaigns at Middle Tennessee, that willingness to play anywhere on the floor is an indication that he’s ready to do whatever is asked from him to help lift Siena to the top of the MAAC this season.

“You need a guy like that on your team,” he said. “I’m happy to take on that role and be whatever it is that the team needs me to be that night. I’m here to win championships. I could care less about stats and whatnot.”

It’s a role Johnson was able to fill this summer during Siena’s preseason exhibition tour of Italy.

With projected starter Javian McCollum unavailable as he was waiting to be medically cleared to return to action following offseason dental work, Maciariello turned to the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Johnson to lead the way at point guard on a team that headed to Italy short on healthy ballhandlers.

Johnson said he was able to pick up some pointers during the trip from McCollum — who traveled with the team to Italy, even though he didn’t play — that will benefit him moving forward.

For Johnson, playing the point was a return to his younger days.

“I played point guard in high school, haven’t gotten a chance to play it much in college,” Johnson said. “It was a confidence booster.”

Confidence is something that Johnson was happy to have boosted following an up-and-down first season with Siena in 2021-22. He entered the year coming off a pair of offseason leg surgeries, then averaged 2.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while seeing action in 18 contests before an elbow injury in February put a premature end to his season.

But, Johnson said, the injury that ended his season also served as something of a mental reset.

“It wasn’t as tough as coming into last year with an injury,” he said. “When I had the injury to my elbow last year, that was kind of letting me be able to breathe, and it took some stress off myself, knowing that I was having a tough year.”

Though Maciairello said Johnson has “battled some sickness” during Siena’s preseason, the Saints’ head coach said that a healthy Johnson will be vital to the team’s success this season, which opens Nov. 7 at Holy Cross.

Johnson likely won’t be a primary scoring option for the Saints, but his physicality and plug-and-play ability at so many spots on the court should allow him to fill a number of vital roles.

“We don’t need him to do, you know, LeBron James work,” Maciariello said. “We don’t need him to have triple-doubles. We need him to defend, rebound. He can be a guy that starts a break, he can be a guy that gets a tip dunk, can get a loose ball, can take a charge. He can be another stat-stuffer.

“I think Jayce hasn’t even really shown anyone what he’s truly capable of.”

On that last point, Johnson surely agrees.

“I’m just excited to show my capabilities,” Johnson said, “and show the ways that I can help our team win more games.”

