Letters to the Editor Monday, Oct. 24 – Nine letters, including from readers in Rotterdam, Scotia and Charlton

Excessive noise from train horns has had a huge impact on quality of life Rotterdam which has many railroad crossings. As a resident I was pleased to see Assemblyman Santabarbara doing something about it.

I read his letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation that he posted on Facebook about a solution to reduce the train horn noise at our railroad crossings called “quiet zone” engineering.

As a civil engineer himself, I’m not surprised Santabarbara’s found a common-sense solution.

From what I read, the “quiet zones” use better safety measures in place of the loud train horn noise at crossings.

The increase in train noise over the past few years has had an impact on our town and I know Santabarbara’s “quiet zone” would be much appreciated by many residents, especially during nighttime hours. I hope that all levels of government can work together on this.

Mark D’Alessandro

Rotterdam

Need leaders who put country first



I continue to support the Constitution of the United States. Have we forgotten what a special government we have?

We have a political system with separation of powers and checks and balances to ensure that no one person or branch of government becomes too powerful.

I believe most of our current political conflicts are caused by a misuse of power and not a failure of the government as created by the Constitution. Power-hungry politicians have warped the government to serve their selfish purposes and created imbalances.

I think of how careful George Washington was as president.

His sole goal was for the government to last, and all his actions supported that goal. He was opposed to political parties because he felt they would threaten the stability of the new republic.

We need a president with similar humility to restore the greatness of our government.

Such a president would nominate centrist judges to the Supreme Court, promote freedom of the press, allow the intelligence agencies to do their work free from interference, refrain from using executive orders and use the veto sparingly.

The Constitution of the United States provides a wonderful framework for our democracy. We need to support it and strengthen it so that our country can continue to thrive.

Right now we desperately need leaders who believe the well-being of the country is more important than their own success.

Raymond LeBel

Charlton

Wrong to needlessly isolate patients



During the covid pandemic, heartbreaking stories emerged of people physically kept apart even while sick or dying.

I wanted to believe that there were good intentions behind the breaking of communication and physical bonds with loved ones. I can understand limited phone hours just like visiting times.

Every patient has wished they had a chance for uninterrupted sleep in a hospital. So the reasoning may be good for the phone to go to a recording to stop ringing, especially when a patient has cursed a ringing phone they can’t manage to ‘get to’ in time.

My beloved son who is disabled from birth but made it to age 60 is greatly in need of my presence and voice.

Yet when I try to call him in his hospital room, I get the automatic recorded message: “The patient you are trying to reach is unavailable. Please try your call again later.” You can try that room number 24/7 day after day and the same thing will happen. This policy is dishonest because you cannot get through, period.

When you can’t get through to a loved one for a prayer or a reassuring voice it’s frustrating.

I think this is a bad hospital policy that needlessly segregates and isolates a vulnerable patient is a human rights harm.

Betty Pieper

Scotia

Renaming of bases is erasing history



Being an ex-officer’s wife, I do not agree with the Department of Defense and the Naming Commission to change (which would cost $22 million) the names of nine military bases.

The reason for the call to change the names is because in today’s society, we do not want to hear about the Confederacy, inequities, slavery etc. It is an extremely hurtful subject to many.

Could we not build a statue commemorating these decorated people/soldiers who had nothing to do with the Confederacy instead of changing the names?

History is history. We must learn from it, or it will repeat itself. Many think it is wrong. Many think it is right.

God help us find leaders to unite us instead of dividing us, which would happen if the aforementioned comes to pass.

The true story is that our American history was fought by many, liberty was born, and it should not be erased for it is the forever truth.

Inga Solomos

Ballston Lake

Pro-lifers should bear cost of support



I have a few modest proposals for the Republicans who would force a woman to give birth to a child they will never adopt. How many did Rush Limbaugh adopt? What, he couldn’t afford to?

All pregnant women and girls shall receive: 1) Free prenatal care, 2) Five years of free pediatric care, 3) One year’s earnings for all working mothers so they can stay home and raise their post-birth babies.

Yes, I know they are not as precious as unborn babies. Given their demand that every unborn child must be born, pro-lifers will gladly bear the cost of these proposals, right?

Put your dollars where your sanctimonious mouths are.

Paul F. Sator

Gloversville

Cartoon highlighted anti-science crowd



Congratulations on one of the absolutely best editorial cartoons ever in the Oct. 3 Gazette (“Institute of Anti-Science Morons.”)

Thank you so very much.

Paula J. Kelly

Albany

Big corporations profit at our expense



Inflation? Greed? I’m confused.

Big corporations have so much market power, they can raise prices with impunity any way they want without punishment.

In August alone, U.S. food prices showed a 0.8% increase, the largest annual increase since 1979. Global food prices are up 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the size of products has decreased, the costs have risen. There are 10 food companies that own basically every item we purchase, i.e., Kraft, Coke, P&G, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Pepsi, General Mills, Kellogg’s and Mars.

Face it, these companies are raking in the dough with no thought to the consumers and that’s pure greed.

Mary Jo Venditti

Glenville

Don’t blame storm victims for troubles



Kamala Harris’s disaster relief formula for Hurricane Ian was recently supplanted in stupidity by Laura Como‘s Oct. 5 letter (“No sympathy, or bailout, for Florida”) in The Gazette.

The lives of many Democrats, non-voters, children and poor people who didn’t live in expensive waterfront homes were upended by Ian.

While I agree that humankind has not been a great steward of our planet, Americans are way down on the list of egregious earthy polluters.

There is no direct link between human action and hurricane activity. Climate change is real, but the extent of human causation of it, and moreover irreversibility, are not even fundamentally understood.

To blame any random group of people in the path of a hurricane is not only ludicrous, but arrogant and divisive.

Brian Donovan

Ballston Lake

Tonko must be hiding something



Where is Paul Tonko?

So recently I heard that (D) Congressman Paul Tonko is dodging a debate with (R) challenger Liz Joy. Again.

If an incumbent and career politician won’t face a grassroots candidate in a debate sponsored by small businesses the People of NYCD20 — and The Daily Gazette — then they’re afraid of something and hiding behind a cloak of power and corruption.

Where is my representative, Paul Tonko? Midterms are on Nov. 8, I have a choice to make. I would like to hear Tonko answer Liz Joy.

What is he hiding? Better yet, what is he afraid to lose?

Jeff Moore

Schenectady

