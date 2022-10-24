NFL Week 8 early odds, betting lines: Ravens-Buccaneers, Giants-Seahawks, Packers-Bills highlight slate

Two teams expected to contend for the Super Bowl this season but scuffling through the first seven weeks meet to open Week 8 of the NFL season when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

The Ravens are 1½-point favorites on the early betting line, with the host Bucs hoping to avoid falling to 3-5 after opening as the second-shortest Super Bowl favorite behind the Buffalo Bills. The Bucs are coming off a loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers, who won 21-3 as massive 13-point underdogs.

Elsewhere around NFL Week 8, there are three double-digit favorites: The Dallas Cowboys (-10) against the Chicago Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles (-11) against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Bills (-10½) against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

There is only one game between teams that both have winning records: The 6-1 New York Giants visit the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks, with the host Seahawks favored by 3 points.

The week ends with a Halloween special between the NFL’s Ohio teams, with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals favored by 3 over the host Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

Here’s a full list of times and early points spreads and over/unders from Caesars Sportsbook (as of Monday morning, all times Eastern):

Week 8 byes: Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore (-1½, ML -120, o/u 45) at Tampa Bay (+100), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 30

Denver (+3½, ML +158, o/u 39½) at Jacksonville (-190), 1 p.m.

Arizona (+3½, ML +162, o/u 49) at Minnesota (-195), 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh (+11, ML +400, o/u 43½) at Philadelphia (-550), 1 p.m.

Las Vegas (-2, ML -130, o/u 48½) at New Orleans (+110), 1 p.m.

New England (-2½, ML -435, o/u 41) at N.Y. Jets (+115), 1 p.m.

Carolina (+6, ML +222, o/u 42) at Atlanta (-278), 1 p.m.

Miami (-3, ML -170, o/u 50½) at Detroit (+143), 1 p.m.

Chicago (+10½, ML +400, o/u 42½) at Dallas (-550), 1 p.m.

Tennessee (-2, ML -130, o/u 41) at Houston (+110), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants (+3, ML +130, o/u 45½) at Seattle (-155), 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco (-2, ML -130, o/u 42) at L.A. Rams (+110), 4:25 p.m., Fox

Washington (+4, ML +175, o/u 41½) at Indianapolis (-210), 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay (+10½, ML +400, o/u 47½) at Buffalo (-550), 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 31

Cincinnati (-3, ML -170, o/u 47½) at Cleveland (+143), 8:15 p.m., ESPN

