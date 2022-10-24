Scrapbook 1968: Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller visits Union College in Schenectady (11 photos)

By Steven Cook |
Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller smiles as he steps to the podium at Union College during a visit on Oct. 3, 1968.
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo
Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller smiles as he steps to the podium at Union College during a visit on Oct. 3, 1968.
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SCRAPBOOK – Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller’s Oct. 3, 1968 visit to Union College.

Gazette file photos by Sid Brown.

More: All NewsEverything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More: All NewsEverything Schenectady

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Stay up-to-date with the Daily Gazette's PM Edition
The latest news delivered directly to your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

Advertisement