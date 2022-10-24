Week 9 college football betting odds, TV schedule: Ohio State-Penn State, Kentucky-Tennessee, more

After several weeks in a row of huge college football showdowns, Week 9 seems to bring a dip in intensity.

The two biggest games both have giant spreads and don’t seem likely to produce drama: No. 2 Ohio State is a 15½-point favorite at No. 13 Penn State, and No. 3 Tennessee is a 12½-point favorite against No. 19 Kentucky.

Of course, it seems that whenever you have a week with a slow-looking schedule, that’s exactly when the college football chaos we all know and love ensues.

Where might it strike this week? Among closer spreads, there’s No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State (-1) and No. 20 Cincinnati (-1) at Central Florida. Lots of upset opportunities to choose from, too.

Here’s a complete schedule with TV information and a list of the available Week 9 point spreads and over/under totals at Caesars Sportsbook:

(*no lines available yet for games involving FCS teams)

Top 25 games

Virginia Tech at No. 24 NC State (-13½, o/u 40), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, ESPN

No. 14 Utah (-8, o/u 56) at Washington State, 10 p.m. Thursday, FS1

No. 2 Ohio State (-15½, o/u 61½) at Penn State, noon Saturday, Fox

No. 7 TCU (-7, o/u 69) at West Virginia, noon Saturday, ESPN

Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse (-3, o/u 46), noon Saturday, ABC

Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia (-22, o/u 56) at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS

No. 8 Oregon (-17, o/u 57) at California, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, FS1

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State (-1, o/u 58), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox

No. 10 Wake Forest (-4½, o/u 62½) at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network

No. 17 Illinois (-7½, o/u 51½) at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

No. 20 Cincinnati (-1, o/u 56) at Central Florida, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina (-5, o/u 47½), 4 p.m., SEC Network

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee (-12½, o/u 63½), 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

No. 10 USC (-15, o/u 76) at Arizona, 7 p.m. Saturday, Pac-12 Network

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan (-21½, o/u 46½), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

No. 15 Ole Miss (-2½, o/u 55½) at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina (-3½, o/u 63½), 8 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network

Stanford at No. 12 UCLA (-16½, o/u 63½), 10:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Other games

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

UL-Lafayette (pick ’em, o/u 43½) at Southern Miss, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

East Carolina at BYU (-3, o/u 60½), 8 p.m., ESPN2

Louisiana Tech (-6½, o/u 58½) at Florida International, 8 p.m., CBSSN

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Arkansas (-4, o/u 61½) at Auburn, noon, SEC Network

Oklahoma (-2, o/u 55) at Iowa State, noon, FS1

Georgia Tech at Florida State (-22½, o/u 47½), noon, ACC Network

South Florida at Houston (-17½, o/u 61), noon, ESPN2

Boston College (-8½, o/u 44½) at UConn, noon, CBSSN

Toledo (-7½, o/u 58) at Eastern Michigan, noon, ESPNU

Miami (Ohio) (-8½, o/u 46½) at Akron, noon, ESPN+

Miami (-2, o/u 47½) at Virginia, 12:30 a.m., ESPN3

Charlotte at Rice (-16½, o/u 61½), 2 p.m., ESPN3

Rutgers at Minnesota (-14½, o/u 41), 2:30 p.m., BTN

Old Dominion at Georgia State (-4, o/u 56½), 3 p.m., ESPN+

Northwestern at Iowa (-11, o/u 35½), 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

SMU (-3, o/u 67½) at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Temple at Navy (-13½, o/u 40), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

North Texas at Western Kentucky (-10, o/u 70½), 3:30 p.m., Stadium

New Mexico State (-2½, o/u 37) at UMass, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3

*Robert Morris at Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

South Alabama (-12½, o/u 55½) at Arkansas State, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado State at Boise State (-27½, o/u 44), 7 p.m., FS1

Coastal Carolina at Marshall (-2, o/u 54½), 7 p.m., NFL Network

UAB (-5, o/u 48) at Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Baylor at Texas Tech (-2½, o/u 61½), 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona State (-13½, o/u 46½) at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Middle Tennessee at UTEP (-2, o/u 53), 9 p.m., ESPN+

San Diego State at Fresno State (-8, o/u 40), 10:30 p.m., FS1

Nevada at San Jose State (-25, o/u 44½), 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Wyoming (-11, o/u 51½) at Hawaii, midnight (Sunday)

