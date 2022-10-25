EDITORIAL: Group should reveal itself and refine its criticism of candidate

Using a political candidate’s own voting record and quotes against them, in context, is legitimate political speech.

But there are unwritten and written rules that should serve as guide rails on political speech so it doesn’t go too far beyond basic standards of fairness and decency, and that it doesn’t deceive the voters.

The Kennedy Project needs to learn these rules and start complying with them.

The Kennedy Project is a group of anonymous political flame-throwers opposed to the candidacy of Schenectady County legislator Michelle Ostrelich, a Democrat seeking to unseat state Republican state Sen. Jim Tedisco.

The group hides behind anonymity, breeding mistrust in the process by inviting Democrats and Republicans to point the finger at one another over its invective ads and tweets.

The group leader claims its membership is made up of Democrats upset with Ostrelich’s record and positions.

But because the attacks are so vitriolic, one could easily jump to the conclusion that Republicans and even Tedisco’s campaign are behind the attacks. By hiding behind anonymity, the group invites that inference, which is unfair to Tedisco, Republicans and Democrats not affiliated with the group.

As for the political discourse itself, the group has stooped to the lowest levels.

The New York/New Jersey Anti-Defamation League and local Jewish community leaders are railing against the group’s use of Nazi and Holocaust imagery to attack Ostrelich, who is Jewish.

They say the imagery is hurtful, bigoted and antisemitic, and contributes to growing antisemitism and divisive political discourse.

The group says it condemns “antisemitism in all forms” and that the use of the imagery is really a statement against far right extremism and Ostrelich’s conservative views.

Regardless, there is absolutely no reason for anyone to evoke the Holocaust or introduce antisemitic rhetoric into political campaigns.

The group should apologize for its poor judgment and stop using the images.

The Schenectady County Democratic Committee has filed a state ethics complaint against the group, accusing it of acting as an unregistered political entity subject to state rules of disclosure. The Board of Elections should swiftly and thoroughly investigate the complaint. If the group violated election law, the board should order it to cease operations or compel it to comply with the regulations.

Finally, the group itself should immediately restrict its criticism of Ms. Ostrelich to her record and statements, and discontinue the use of antisemitic or Holocaust-related images and references.

If you’re unwilling to abide by basic rules of decency and are unwilling to demonstrate the courage of your convictions by putting your name behind your criticisms, then keep your opinions and your attacks to yourself.

Categories: Editorial, Opinion