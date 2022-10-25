Fonda-Fultonville boys, girls sweep WAC cross country titles

FORT PLAIN — In her final race on her home course, Canajoharie-Fort Plain senior Olivia Schaffer turned in a memorable run in the girls’ varsity race at the Western Athletic Conference championship meet Tuesday.

Schaffer won the girls’ race for the second straight year, posting a personal-best time of 19:18.50 on the 3-mile course.

“This was my last race on my home course. I wanted to defend my title from last year,” Schaffer said. “I went sub-20 minutes, and it was a personal best. This was a very good way to wrap up my final home race.”

Fonda-Fultonville swept the boys’ and girls’ team titles on the day, with the girls claiming their first league meet title since 2009.

FFCS and Canajoharie-Fort Plain fielded the only complete girls’ teams with the Lady Braves winning the title by a 23-35 margin.

“The girls had a good day,” Fonda-Fultonville coach Joe Geniti said.

The Fonda-Fultonville boys’ team won its fifth straight league title by a comfortable 17-65 margin over Canajoharie-Fort Plain. The Braves had the top three boys’ finishers and placed six runners in the top 10. Duanesburg was third with 83 points, while Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons was fourth with 104 points.

“We had a pretty good day,” Karker said. “I’m pretty pleased with our effort.”

In the girls’ race, Schaffer won by nearly a minute over runner-up Natalie Elble of Berne-Knox-Westerlo, who posted a time of 20:18.11.

“I still have a couple of more races,” Schaffer said. “I’m hoping to finish the season strong.”

Fonda-Fultonville placed three runners in the top 10 on its way to the team title with Isabella Miller in third with a time of 20:35.91, Emma Charboneau (21:15.97) in fifth and Caroline Young (24:02.33) was 10th. Duanesburg’s Estella Hyde rounded out the top five, placing fourth with a time of 21:02.28.

In the boys’ race, Fonda-Fultonville’s Bennett Melita won the boys’ individual title for a second straight year. Melita covered the 3-mile course in a time of 15:57.15.

“It went like I hoped it would,” Melita said. “Now, we’ve got to get ready for sectionals and states.”

Matheu Dettenrieder was second with a time of 16:25.89 for the Braves, while Ty Sanges (16:35.93) was third. Mayfield’s Cameron Abdella (16:57.89) was fourth and Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons’ Ben Youngs (17:40.43) was fifth.

“Cam did a good job remaining in contact with the Fonda-Fultonville kids. He had a good race considering he’s been sick and unable to train like usual, Mayfield coach Rebecca Newkirk said. “We weren’t able to field a full boys’ team due to a last-minute injury. Hopefully, we’ll be back to full strength for sectionals.”

Also posting top-10 finishes for Fonda-Fultonville were Aiden Butler (sixth, 18:15.61), Joe Susi (eighth, 18:31.79) and Brennan Melita (ninth, 18:35.24).

“They did a good job. The kids have been working hard,” Geniti said. “It’s good to see it pay off for them.”

The teams and runners now turn their attention to the Section II Championships, which are scheduled to take place Nov. 5 at Queensbury High School.

“We’re trying to stick with the plan,” Geniti said. “We won sectionals last year, and we’re hoping to defend our title. That’s what we’re working for. We’re familiar with the course. We’re hoping to have a good day.”

Western Athletic Conference Championship

at Fort Plain

BOYS

Team scores: 1. Fonda-Fultonville 17, 2. Canajoharie-Fort Plain 65, 3. Duanesburg 83, 4. Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 104, 5. Schoharie 104.

Top 10 finishers: 1. Bennett Melita (Fonda-Fultonville), 15:57.15; 2. Matheu Dettenrieder (Fonda-Fultonville), 16:25.89; 3. Ty Sanges (Fonda-Fultonville), 16:35.93; 4. Cameron Abdella (Mayfield), 16:57.89; 5. Ben Youngs (Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons), 17:40.43; 6. Aiden Butler (Fonda-Fultonville), 18:15.61; 7. Simon Evans (Galway), 18:23.56; 8. Joe Susi (Fonda-Fultonville), 18:31.79; 9. Brennan Melita (Fonda-Fultonville), 18:35.24; 10. Sam Robinson (Canajoharie-Fort Plain), 18:37.28.

GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Fonda-Fultonville 23, 2. Canajoharie/Fort Plain 35.

Top 10 finishers: 1. Olivia Schaffer (Canajoharie/Fort Plain), 19:18.50; 2. Natalie Elble (Berne-Knox-Westerlo), 20:18.11; 3. Isabella Miller (Fonda-Fultonville), 20:35.91; 4. Estella Hyde (Duanesburg), 21:02.28; 5. Emma Charboneau (Fonda-Fultonville), 21:15.97; 6. Emma Jordan (Galway), 21:24.02; 7. Sophia Verbicky (Bishop Gibbons), 22:15.61; 8. Lilliana Powers (Mayfield), 22:45.87; 9. Natalie Thibodeau (Canajoharie/Fort Plain), 22:46.51; 10. Caroline Young (Fonda-Fultonville), 24:02.33.

