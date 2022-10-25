Images: Shenendehowa girls’ volleyball takes on Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (20 photos)

By Erica Miller |
Shenendehowa’s Sabrina Kinkaid hits the ball against BHBL’s Sarah Robbins Monday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller
Shenendehowa’s Sabrina Kinkaid hits the ball against BHBL’s Sarah Robbins Monday
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

BURNT HILLS – Shenendehowa girls’ volleyball took on Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Monday and came away with sweep in the battle of the unbeatens.

Photos from the game from our Erica Miller

More: Shenendehowa girls’ volleyball sweeps BH-BL, handing Spartans first league loss since 2017

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More: Shenendehowa girls’ volleyball sweeps BH-BL, handing Spartans first league loss since 2017

.

More: All SportsEverything Clifton Park-Halfmoon

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Scotia Glenville, Sports, Sports

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Stay up-to-date with the Daily Gazette's PM Edition
The latest news delivered directly to your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

Advertisement