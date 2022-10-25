Images: Union workers rally Tuesday at General Electric plant in Schenectady (16 photos)

By Stan Hudy |
GE IUE-CWA Local 301 Union Hall members and supporters hold up signs at a rally in front of General Electric's main gate Tuesday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy
GE IUE-CWA Local 301 Union Hall members and supporters hold up signs at a rally in front of General Electric's main gate Tuesday
SCHENECTADY – IUE-CWA members rallied at General Electric in Schenectady Tuesday, calling for higher wages, reductions in healthcare costs and the elimination of job outsourcing.

Photos from the event from our Stan Hudy.

More soon.

Previous: Union workers to protest at GE Schenectady plant, 10/21/22

Previous: Union workers to protest at GE Schenectady plant, 10/21/22

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna

