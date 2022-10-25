Kidnapping suspect takes second plea; Wilson admits top assault count in Fulton County

JOHNSTOWN – The Gloversville man who faced kidnapping, assault and sexual abuse-related charges pleaded guilty in Fulton County Tuesday to a top assault count, attorneys said.

Justin Wilson, 31, admitted to first-degree assault in Fulton County Court and he is to receive a sentence of 23 years in prison in November, attorneys said.

The sentence will run at the same time as Wilson’s identical 23 years in prison he is set to get Friday in Montgomery County Court for the Montgomery County part of the case. He is also to receive 10 years of post-release supervision

He pleaded guilty in Montgomery County in July to second-degree attempted murder and first-degree aggravated sexual abuse.

Had he gone to trial, he faced a first-degree kidnapping charge that would have brought up to life in prison upon conviction.

The cases against his co-defendant Nicole Elmore, 35, of Gloversville, remain pending. She faces some of the same charges as Wilson faced, including first-degree kidnapping. Trials in both counties are currently set for January, though there may be a move to consolidate the cases in a single trial and county, Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond said Tuesday.

More: All News | Fulton, Montgomery counties

Wilson and Elmore were accused of kidnapping Wilson’s estranged wife on Dec. 31, 2021 and torturing her over six days inside a trailer on Fulton County Highway 107 and at a motel in Montgomery County. The two are accused of cutting off the victim’s finger and sexually abusing her with a baseball bat, along with a list of other abuses, according to court documents.

On the sixth day of the alleged abuse the victim escaped after Wilson stopped his car at a house on Eagle Street in Gloversville.

Fulton County District Attorney Amanda Nellis called the agreed-upon sentence a good, solid number that takes into consideration cooperation against his co-defendant.

As for the victim, Nellis said the victim is satisfied with the resolution.

“I think she’s more concerned about getting the co-defendant’s case resolved. She wants it all to be resolved,” Nellis said.

Wilson is represented by attorney Stephen Rockmacher.

Montgomery County’s Diamond earlier indicated Wilson’s plea in her county spared the victim from testifying, in accordance with the victim’s wishes.

Wilson is to be 63-years-old at the completion of his Montgomery County sentence, Diamond noted then.

Diamond praised the state police agencies and the Gloversville Police Department for their work “around the clock” on the case.

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News