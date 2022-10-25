Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Oct. 25

Sound the alarm about Trump return



We Americans easily feel the effects of inflation every day, but I don’t think we have a clue just how horrible life would be if we lost our democracy.

Tragically, it’s happening now, and the alarm has yet to sound.

In authoritarian countries (Russia, Iran) speaking or writing anything in opposition to the government brings imprisonment, beatings, and sometimes death. There’s only one party, so voting is a joke. No freedom of the press or speech. Oppression and fear rule the day.

The wishes and needs of the citizens are subjugated to the corrupt desires of the dictator and his cronies. Putin’s net worth is over $60 billion, demanded by Putin from Russian oligarchs, who control all industries.

Germany was a leading European democracy, the Weimar Republic, until Hitler and his Nazi party took control of the government in 1933. The Nazis quickly undermined the free press and speech, they were antisemitic, extreme nationalists, banned many books, and intimidated all other political opponents. Sound familiar? Democracy abolished, dictatorship established, 6 million Jews massacred, freedom of speech and the press destroyed, World War II followed.

But never in America, right? Wrong. Today we’re losing our democracy to Trumpism. Trump has relentlessly undermined the press (“fake news.”) He was impeached twice for “high crimes.”

He transformed our legislative “leaders” into pathetic sycophants and finally he incited and led a coup attempt to destroy our democracy.

Hitler failed in his first coup attempt in 1923. Trump will try again, he must be stopped.

Vince Dacquisto

Grateful for revised local events page



I would like to commend The Daily Gazette for the improvements to the community events announcement page.

It’s handy to see all the happenings in one section. The new layout makes it easy to make plans now that items are listed a few days ahead, and then again until they occur. Thank you!

Evelyn Hanna

Galway

Tonko lacks the courage to debate



While I was disappointed to hear that Paul Tonko declined The Gazette’s invitation to debate Liz Joy at Proctor’s theater, I am not surprised. He is always willing to be in a photo-op with a small group, but why would he want to sit on a stage in front of the people he represents and try to defend his record of totally supporting the agendas Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

He has zero endorsements from law enforcement. It’s obvious that his lack of courage to stand up before us and debate Liz Joy speaks volumes.

Pamela Menton

Glenville

