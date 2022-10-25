Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Oct. 25

Sound the alarm about Trump return
We Americans easily feel the effects of inflation every day, but I don’t think we have a clue just how horrible life would be if we lost our democracy.
Tragically, it’s happening now, and the alarm has yet to sound.
In authoritarian countries (Russia, Iran) speaking or writing anything in opposition to the government brings imprisonment, beatings, and sometimes death. There’s only one party, so voting is a joke. No freedom of the press or speech. Oppression and fear rule the day.
The wishes and needs of the citizens are subjugated to the corrupt desires of the dictator and his cronies. Putin’s net worth is over $60 billion, demanded by Putin from Russian oligarchs, who control all industries.
Germany was a leading European democracy, the Weimar Republic, until Hitler and his Nazi party took control of the government in 1933. The Nazis quickly undermined the free press and speech, they were antisemitic, extreme nationalists, banned many books, and intimidated all other political opponents. Sound familiar? Democracy abolished, dictatorship established, 6 million Jews massacred, freedom of speech and the press destroyed, World War II followed.
But never in America, right? Wrong. Today we’re losing our democracy to Trumpism. Trump has relentlessly undermined the press (“fake news.”) He was impeached twice for “high crimes.”
He transformed our legislative “leaders” into pathetic sycophants and finally he incited and led a coup attempt to destroy our democracy.
Hitler failed in his first coup attempt in 1923. Trump will try again, he must be stopped.
Vince Dacquisto
Grateful for revised local events page
I would like to commend The Daily Gazette for the improvements to the community events announcement page.
It’s handy to see all the happenings in one section. The new layout makes it easy to make plans now that items are listed a few days ahead, and then again until they occur. Thank you!
Evelyn Hanna
Galway
Tonko lacks the courage to debate
While I was disappointed to hear that Paul Tonko declined The Gazette’s invitation to debate Liz Joy at Proctor’s theater, I am not surprised. He is always willing to be in a photo-op with a small group, but why would he want to sit on a stage in front of the people he represents and try to defend his record of totally supporting the agendas Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.
He has zero endorsements from law enforcement. It’s obvious that his lack of courage to stand up before us and debate Liz Joy speaks volumes.
Pamela Menton
Glenville
Mr Dacquisto you are correct in the parallels you draw between Trump and Hitler his adoration for autocratic dictators is well documented. His praise for Putin and Xi and his bromance with Kim are not just cute school boy crushes they are his idols. Hitler need two attempts to gain power Trump will follow suit. His bought and paid for allies in Congress Mccarthy and Stefanik are chomping at the bit at the potential payoffs he’s promised them as are the convicted jan 6th traitors he’s baited by promising them pardons. To listen to Trump the world is aligned and conspiring against him. HE HAS FAILED BECAUSE HE IS A TRAITOR
Vince Daquisto wrote a very informative and important letter to the editor today. He described what everyday citizens stand to lose in the event of a government takeover by MAGA politicians. He pointed out the obvious, that a government run by MAGA would operate in the interests of the rich and powerful and would not allow dissent. Dissent would be severely punished and with one party elections would be meaningless.
By going over Hitler’s rise to power, notably the failed 1923 beerhall putsch, he shows how this could happen in America.
Everyone should consider what he has to say before deciding what is the most important issue in America today. Then, go to the polls and vote your conscience. Our future hangs in the balance.
Anyone notice to what extremes Republicans like Lindsey Graham go to avoid testifying? Hillary Clinton willingly testified when a spurious charge was brought against her by Trey Gowdy’s investigative committee. I wonder why that is. Not really.
“On Monday, the Supreme Court’s arch conservative (Clarence Thomas)—who just so happens to be married to a woman who really wanted to overturn the election results—temporarily froze a lower court order requiring Graham to testify before a grand jury convened by Willis (Fulton County D.A. investigating Trump’s attempt to interfere in Georgia’s vote count). The ruling comes after Graham asked the high court on Friday to intervene on his behalf and block the subpoena, claiming his calls with Georgia officials were simply about “reviewing election-related issues” in his capacity as then chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, meaning they were therefore protected by the Constitution. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, however, had said that “communications and coordination with the Trump campaign regarding its post-election efforts in Georgia, public statements regarding the 2020 election, and efforts to ‘cajole’ or ‘exhort’ Georgia election officials” were not protected, and therefore Graham needed to comply with a subpoena, issued months ago, for his testimony.”
The above is from Vanity Fair. Below is an excerpt from 28 U.S. Code #45:
“Any justice, judge, or magistrate judge of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”