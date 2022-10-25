Section II football power rankings heading into Week 8

Week 8 high school action — the start of the playoffs in Class C and the final week of the regular season for the other four classifications — starts Friday.

Before that, The Daily Gazette is rolling out its final weekly look at the top teams in each Section II classification.

Rankings were voted on by a panel made up of Daily Gazette director of content Michael Kelly, deputy director of content Adam Shinder, staff writers Paul Wager and Will Springstead, and contributor Jim Schiltz.

CLASS AA

No. 1 Christian Brothers Academy (8-0) has the top seed clinched heading into the final week of the regular season, and No. 2 Shenendehowa (6-1) also has a home playoff game virtually guaranteed. No. 3 Shaker (5-3) closes its regular season at home against Schenectady, No. 4 Saratoga Springs (4-4) will try and snap a three-game losing streak against Colonie and No. 5 Guilderland (4-3) heads to Shenendehowa trying to throw a wrench into the playoff picture.

This week: CBA, Shenendehowa, Shaker, Saratoga Springs, Guilderland

Last week: CBA, Shenendehowa, Shaker, Saratoga Springs, Guilderland

CLASS A

No. 1 Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (6-1) and No. 2 Niskayuna (6-2) meet Friday in Burnt Hills in the biggest regular-season game of the week, with the winner taking home the Grasso Division title. No. 3 Averill Park (5-3) travels to Mohonasen, having already clinched first in the Capital Division. No. 4 La Salle Institute (5-3) can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Amsterdam, while No. 5 Ballston Spa (6-2) will finish on the outside of the postseason picture looking in.

This week: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, Niskayuna, Averill Park, La Salle, Ballston Spa, Amsterdam (also receiving votes)

Last week: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, Niskayuna, Averill Park (tie), Ballston Spa (tie), La Salle

CLASS B

No. 1 Glens Falls (7-0) has the top seed locked up and will look to wrap up an undefeated regular season at Scotia-Glenville. No. 2 Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk (6-2) and No. 3 Gloversville (5-2) are locked into a playoff rematch with each other next week, and No. 4 Lansingburgh (5-3) heads out of section to face Vestal before visiting Glens Falls in the semifinals next week. No. 5 Scotia-Glenville (5-3) can end its regular season on a positive note if the Tartans can knock off Glens Falls.

This week: Glens Falls, Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk, Gloversville, Lansingburgh, Scotia-Glenville

Last week: Glens Falls, Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk, Gloversville, Lansingburgh, Scotia-Glenville

CLASS C

No. 1 Fonda-Fultonville (8-0) has outscored its opponents 386-52 this season, and has won all of its games against Section II opponents by at least 36 points. No. 2 Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren (8-0) has the two largest single-game margins of victory in the area this season, 72-0 against Rensselaer, then 76-0 last week against Watervliet. No. 3 Stillwater (6-2) travels to Broadalbin-Perth for the opening round of the playoffs following last week’s win over No. 4 Schuylerville (6-2), which earned the second seed in the North Division by getting the best of a three-way tiebreaker with Stillwater and No. 5 Hoosick Falls/Tamarac (6-2), which ended up fourth and will travel to Fonda-Fultonville

This week: Fonda-Fultonville, Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren, Stillwater, Schuylerville, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac, Cobleskill-Richmondville (ARV), Broadalbin-Perth (ARV)

Last week: Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren, Fonda-Fultonville, Schuylerville, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac, Stillwater

CLASS D

No. 1 Cambridge/Salem (8-0) hasn’t been scored on since its 47-12 Week 3 win over Canajoharie/Fort Plain. No. 2 Chatham (7-1) faces Granville/Whitehall in a playoff tuneup this week, while No. 3 Greenwich (5-3) visits Mechanicville/Hoosic Valley and No. 4 Canajoharie/Fort Plain (4-3) heads to Watervliet. No. 5 Voorheesville (4-4) hosts Taconic Hills after snapping a four-game losing streak last week against Helderberg Valley.

This week: Cambridge/Salem, Chatham, Greenwich, Canajoharie/Fort Plain, Voorheesville

Last week: Cambridge/Salem, Chatham, Greenwich, Canajoharie/Fort Plain, Voorheesville

