Sports briefs: UAlbany field hockey’s Rodijk invited to D-I Senior Game

UAlbany field hockey senior defender Julie Rodijk has been selected to participate in the annual NFHCA Division I Senior Game.

The game will be played Saturday. Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. and will take place in conjunction with the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship at UConn.

Rodijk is a three-time America East honoree with two Second Team All-America East honors and one First Team All-America East honor. A member of the 2019 America East All-Rookie Team, she was most recently honored with an NFHCA All-Northeast Region honor.

Rodijk has tallied three goals and two assists this season.

Union field hockey’s Dawson headed to D-III Senior Game

Union College field hockey senior Emily Dawson has been named to play in the NFHCA Division III Senior Game, while classmate Jill Bove was selected as an alternate.

The game will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in conjunction with the NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship at Rowan University’s Richard Wackar Stadium in Glassboro, New Jersey.

Dawson leads the Dutchwomen in scoring with 15 goals and five assists. Bove is second with four goals and eight assists.

UAlbany QB Poffenbarger Named to Jerry Rice Award Watch List

UAlbany quarterback Reese Poffenbarger has been named to the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award Watch List. The award is presented to the national freshman of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision. In total, 25 players were named to the list.

In seven games, Poffenbarger leads the Colonial Athletic Association in passing average (293.3 yards per game) and ranks second in the league in pass efficiency (161.0).

Martin finishes seventh

Hannah Martin from the Jason Morris Judo Center in Glenville placed seventh at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam on Saturday.

Martin made it all to quarterfinals, losing in overtime to the top seed and eventual 63kg champ Lucy Renshall of Great Britain. The result gives Martin 260 points on the International Judo Federation’s world ranking list and moves her up 16 spots to No. 39 in 63kg.

