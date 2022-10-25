Sunnyside Road bridge in Scotia closing due to deterioration

SCOTIA — Sunnyside Road bridge in Scotia sits on one of the most frequently traveled roads in the village, and starting this week it will remain closed to traffic until sometime in 2024.

Village Mayor Tom Gifford announced Monday that the state Department of Transportation has ordered the village to close the bridge at noon on Wednesday because it’s deteriorating and unsafe.

“I’m not an engineer, but if you walk under it, you can see the piers that hold it up have big chunks of concrete falling off them, and you see steel hanging out for everybody to see,” Gifford said. “The state bridge inspectors say it’s not safe to go over.”

The bridge was inspected by DOT in September.

Schenectady County Department of Engineering and Public Works reported Tuesday that Sunnyside Road would be closed starting Wednesday because of the bridge closure. The recommended detour for eastbound drivers is Washington Avenue to state Route 50 to Dutch Meadows Lane to Freemans Bridge Road. The recommended detour for westbound drivers is Freemans Bridge Road to Dutch Meadows Lane to state Route 50 to Washington Avenue.

The bridge is owned by railroad company CSX, and Scotia owns the road, Gifford said. The state notified the village about the bridge, he said.

Although there appears to be confusion over who is responsible for fixing the bridge, the village has secured grants toward the bridge’s replacement.

The village is “way ahead” of this, Gifford said. The process to replace the bridge has been underway for many years, he said.

“We have it all arranged, we have the engineers hired to do it,” Gifford said. “It’s just a very long process, a surprisingly long process, because we started this in 2018 before I was mayor, and we’re going to finish it long after I’m gone.” Gifford is not running for re-election.

The village recently received almost $4.8 million in grant funding from the Capital District Transportation Committee toward replacement of the bridge. The village will have to put up 5%, for which Gifford expected to use American Rescue Plan Act funds, he said in early September.

The village also hired CHA Consulting for over $725,000 to develop the design for the bridge.

The Sunnyside Road bridge was previously closed for two months in 2014 for the deck of the bridge to be replaced. The bridge was built in the 1970s and is about 370 feet long.

Gifford said that when the state informed him the bridge needed to be closed, “it was a polite call, saying we’re doing this telling the railroad they have to fix it,” Gifford said.

CSX said maintenance is not their responsibility. “Maintenance of this rail line is the responsibility of Amtrak in accordance to a long-term lease agreement which was approved by the state Department of Transportation,” said Cindy Schild, the director of media relations and public affairs for CSX in a press release.

Amtrak representatives referred reporters to the state DOT.

DOT found several defects in the inspection of the bridge last month, agency spokesman Bryan Viggiani said.

“Following a routine inspection in September, the New York State Department of Transportation informed the village of Scotia and Amtrak that several defects were detected in the Sunnyside Road bridge and that prompt corrective action was required.,” Viggiani said in a release. “The village of Scotia, which is responsible for the maintenance of Sunnyside Road, has elected to close off traffic on the bridge and NYSDOT is assisting the village with the closure.”

Viggiani said further questions about the status of Sunnyside Road and the bridge should be directed to the village and Amtrak.

No traffic will be allowed until the bridge is repaired or replaced “sometime in 2024,” according to Gifford.

“So the village is required by the state safety people to close the road, because the bridge isn’t safe and nobody fixed it,” Gifford said. “So it’s a mother-may-I-game that everybody loses.”

