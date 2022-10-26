Amsterdam woman killed, man injured in Tuesday evening one-car crash

AMSTERDAM – An Amsterdam woman was killed and a man injured in a Tuesday evening one-car crash at the intersection of Northampton Road and Wilkes Avenue, police said.

Killed in the crash was passenger Evelyn Y. Morales, 30, police said. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where she died.

Police identified the injured driver as Lisandro Garcia, 40, of Amsterdam. He was ejected from the vehicle, but survived. He was flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment. He remained in stable condition Wednesday, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The crash happened at approximately 8 p.m. at that intersection. First responders arrived to find a vehicle had overturned and a utility pole had snapped, bringing live wires down, police said.

The vehicle landed right side up and Morales remained trapped in the passenger seat and severely injured, police said. Rescuers found Garcia in the roadway.

Firefighters immediately tended to Garcia and began the process of getting Morales out via the Jaws of Life.

Members of the Amsterdam Police Department Detective Bureau responded to conduct interviews and collect evidence. They also secured samples from the driver for a toxicology screening, police said.

The investigation remained ongoing Wednesday, police said.

A New York State Police Accident Reconstruction team also responded to conduct a reconstruction, police said.

National Grid crews secured the lines for investigators and then restored power to the area.

Amsterdam Police were also assisted by members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the office of Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News