Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake field hockey aims for 10th straight Section II title

BURNT HILLS — A bunch of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake field hockey players picked up points in Wednesday’s Section II Class B semifinal game with Scotia-Glenville, but it was the way they got into position to do so that pleased Spartans’ coach Kelly Vrooman the most.

After a slow start, Lillian Morse scored late in the first quarter and Lily Mastrella connected early in the second, and Burnt Hills kept moving the ball and adding on over the final 30 minutes in a 7-0 win at Centennial Field.

“I’m happy with the way we passed today. The passing piece,” Vrooman said after her Spartans earned an opportunity to give the program its 10th straight Section II title. “We just had some good passing out there. If you can string four or five passes, you’re doing well.”

Burnt Hills moved the ball well in open play and during its 12 penalty corner opportunities, and the Suburban Council champs (No. 1 seed, 16-1) cashed in on four of those as part of their strong offensive performance.

“For a little bit we were not connecting,” Morse, a sophomore midfielder, said after recording her second hat trick of the season. “When you connect, that helps not only on penalty corners, but the whole game.”

While Scotia-Glenville (No. 4 seed, 6-10) fended off the Spartans early on, their experience that was enhanced by last season’s state title run eventually took its toll.

“They’re a strong team, and we definitely have a lot of respect for them,” Scotia-Glenville coach Kaila Jackson said. “They’re a skilled team, where we’re a very young team. This year was a growing year for us. A transition year.”

Burnt Hills’ transition on its field, and all of those goals, helped make its seniors’ final home contest a grand success.

“It was super emotional,” said defender Maggie Holmes, who, along with goalkeeper Katherine Jensen and forward Maddie Connelie, are the Spartans’ seniors. “You never know what’s going to happen. You hope it goes your way like it did, so me and the other seniors are feeling pretty good.”

“Our seniors have been a big part of our tradition here,” Vrooman said. “It’s always nice to see them walk off with a win.”

Morse pointed Burnt Hills in that direction when she scored on a penalty corner with 1:17 left in the first quarter, after Caroline Kogut fired a shot from the top of the circle and the ball deflected off a defender. Morse had inserted the ball to begin the penalty corner and was near the left post when the ball found her.

“We just built off it,” Morse said of her drive into the right side cage. “Once someone gets one, everyone wants to get a goal.”

“That was definitely big,” said Kogut, a junior defender who had three assists and one of the Spartans’ five second-half goals. “We started up slow and didn’t have the right energy. After that, it was one after another.”

“I like the way we played,” Vrooman said.

Mastrella scored with 13:12 left in the second quarter in close, with junior varsity call-up Gabi Donahue picking up an assist.

Burnt Hills’ next three goals, by Morse and Addisyn Knapik in the third quarter and Kogut in the fourth, all came on penalty corners.

“We hit a point where we were not in a slump, but we needed to do better,” Holmes said of Burnt Hills’ penalty corners. “We got that today and we were really moving the ball. That’s always good to see.”

Mastrella and Morse knocked in the Spartans’ last two goals as part of their 10th consecutive win since losing to Moorestown, N.J. (4-3 OT), in late September at the MAX Field Hockey National Invitational in Pennsylvania.

“We’ve worked very hard in practice, not assuming we’d be there [Section II final], but working to get there,” Kogut said.

Scotia netminder Maya Westbrook piled up 25 saves, while Jensen made none.

“She is hands down the best goalie I have coached,” Jackson said of Westbrook. “I have a lot of love and respect for her. She works hard. Always gives max effort, and, as you can tell, she is very talented.”

“She was great,” Vrooman added. “She played a phenomenal game. It could have been 14-0.”

Burnt Hills will play South Glens Falls (No. 2, 17-0) in Sunday’s noon Class B final at Gloversville. The Bulldogs beat Queenbury (No. 3, 13-4) for the third time this season 5-3 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

“Our motto is grit,” Morse said in anticipation of the Class B final. “We have to give it everything we have.”

Burnt Hills defeated South Glens Falls 1-0 for the 2021 area championship as a springboard to the program’s second New York title.

Scotia-Glenville 0 0 0 0 — 0

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 1 1 3 2 — 7

Scotia-Glenville scoring: None. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake scoring: Morse 3-0, Mastrella 2-1, C. Kogut 1-3, Knapik 1-0, Connelie 0-1, G. Kogut, Donahue 0-1. Goalkeepers: Scotia-Glenville, M. Westbrook, 25 saves. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, Jensen, 0 saves.

