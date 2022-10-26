Down to Business: Black Friday isn’t such a big deal anymore

Remember the excitement of Black Friday shopping, when stores vied for opening the earliest and having the best deals on the hottest products?

A 7 a.m., 6 a.m. and then 5 a.m. start time was all the rage just a couple of decades ago, with “early birds” lined up as doors opened the day after Thanksgiving to mark the start of the holiday season.

Nowadays? Meh.

“I think Black Friday is almost – I wouldn’t call it a non-event – but Christmas sales have already started here in October for the holidays,” offered Greg Buzek, president of IHL Group, a retail and hospitality research advisory firm, in answer to a question about “season creep” during a retail inventory benchmarks webinar last week.

Business consultant PwC, formerly PricewaterhouseCoopers, similarly brushed aside Black Friday in releasing its 2022 holiday outlook earlier this month.

“Black Friday itself may not hold the appeal it once did,” the report noted, citing data from 2015 in which 60% of consumers said they would shop that day versus 20% in this year’s survey.

PwC forecasts relatively flat sales this season in its poll of 4,000 consumers, with the average shopper spending $1,430 on gifts, travel and entertainment. Last year’s average was $1,447.

Demographics and income will add to or subtract from the average: Millennials (ages 26-40) will spend more ($1,823), including on themselves ($561) and their pets ($108), than Gen Z, Gen X and Boomers, PwC says.

Meanwhile, households with incomes at $120,000 or more will spend $2,759, or close to double the average consumer’s outlay. Lower- and middle-income households, though, feeling the impact of record inflation more, will have to stretch their holiday budgets.

Indeed, six-figure households, which account for about 47% of holiday spending, “are masking the degree to which purchasing power has deteriorated across income levels” because of inflation, PwC says.

Although we’re wont to shop online from our smartphones in our jammies, in-store shopping “is holding its own, as consumers seek that in-person holiday sparkle,” according to PwC.

A graphic in the report shows online shopping surpassing in-store purchases in 2017 before the big run-up during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Now, online has stabilized at about 57%, according to PwC, but remains higher than in-store, at 43% –exactly inverse of 2015’s shopping pattern.

While fewer consumers told PwC they planned to shop on Black Friday this year, they’re likely to do most of their buying during Thanksgiving weekend. “The end of November does signal holiday shopping in the minds of consumers,” the report said.

Although Buzek, of IHL Group, said he previously dreaded shopping on Black Friday, it’s “actually my favorite day to shop now.”

That’s because “the stores are fully staffed, everybody knows where everything is – they’re ready to go,” he said on the webinar. “And the crowds aren’t there anymore.”

Marlene Kennedy is a freelance columnist. Opinions expressed in her column are her own and not necessarily the newspaper’s. Reach her at [email protected].

