ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 4

I’m leading The Daily Gazette’s Auto Racing Contest. I’m on top in our U Pick’em Football Contest.
And, now, the hat trick.
After going 6-2 in Week 3, I am leading The Daily Gazette’s ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections. I’m ahead by two points over six other players.
Am I confident that I will win the title for the first time? Of course.
Should I get the champagne ready? We’re not at that stage yet.
However, I am making plans for the victory parade down Maxon Road Extension.
Also going 6-2 last week were Rowena Watson, Dutch Crazy and Ryan Fay.
Here is a look at the standings, with Week 3 records in parentheses:
Me 21-11-3 45 points (6-2-0)
Andy Weise 20-12-3 43 points (4-4-0)
David Trestick 20-12-3 43 points (5-3-0)
Christopher Chadwick 20-12-3 43 points (5-3-0)
Brian Unger 20-12-3 43 points (5-3-0)
Rowena Watson 20-12-3 43 points (6-2-0)
Dutch Crazy 20-12-3 43 points (6-2-0)
Ryan Fay 20-12-3 43 points (6-2-0)
Kevin Sokolski 19-13-3 41 points (5-3-0)
GB-BE-ME 19-13-3 41 points (5-3-0)
Matthew Ruffini 17-15-3 37 points (5-3-0)
Harvey Kagan 17-15-3 37 points (5-3-0)
Rich Large 16-16-3 35 points (3-5-0)
Achilles 3-7-5 16-16-3 35 points (4-4-0)
Jim Kalohn 15-17-3 33 points (5-3-0)
RedLiner36 14-18-3 31 points (5-3-0)
Michael Hutter 14-16-2 30 points (4-4-0)
Union Bob 14-16-2 30 points (5-3-0)
Towell68 13-19-3 29 points (3-5-0)
Richard Derrick 12-20-3 27 points (5-3-0)
Time for my Week 4 selections. Now we have plenty of games to pick. There are 15 games to pick between Friday and Sunday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. Email your picks to [email protected].
Here are my picks:
FRIDAY
Union at RPI — RPI 3, Union 2
Vermont at Colgate — Colgate 4, Vermont 1
Dartmouth at No. 14 Harvard — Harvard 6, Dartmouth 2
St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — Michigan Tech 5, St. Lawrence 4
Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Lake Superior State 4, Clarkson 3
No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Minn. Duluth 3, Cornell 2
SATURDAY
RPI at Union — Union 3, RPI 1
Vermont at Colgate — Colgate 5, Vermont 3
Princeton at Harvard — Harvard 7, Princeton 2
Brown at Yale — Yale 2, Brown 1
St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — Michigan Tech 3, St. Lawrence 1
Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Clarkson 4, Lake Superior State 2
No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Cornell 4, Minn. Duluth 2
SUNDAY
Dartmouth at Army West Point — Army West Point 4, Dartmouth 3
Yale at Brown — Brown 2, Yale 1
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, Union College