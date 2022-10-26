ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 4

I’m leading The Daily Gazette’s Auto Racing Contest. I’m on top in our U Pick’em Football Contest.

And, now, the hat trick.

After going 6-2 in Week 3, I am leading The Daily Gazette’s ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections. I’m ahead by two points over six other players.

Am I confident that I will win the title for the first time? Of course.

Should I get the champagne ready? We’re not at that stage yet.

However, I am making plans for the victory parade down Maxon Road Extension.

Also going 6-2 last week were Rowena Watson, Dutch Crazy and Ryan Fay.

Here is a look at the standings, with Week 3 records in parentheses:

Me 21-11-3 45 points (6-2-0)

Andy Weise 20-12-3 43 points (4-4-0)

David Trestick 20-12-3 43 points (5-3-0)

Christopher Chadwick 20-12-3 43 points (5-3-0)

Brian Unger 20-12-3 43 points (5-3-0)

Rowena Watson 20-12-3 43 points (6-2-0)

Dutch Crazy 20-12-3 43 points (6-2-0)

Ryan Fay 20-12-3 43 points (6-2-0)

Kevin Sokolski 19-13-3 41 points (5-3-0)

GB-BE-ME 19-13-3 41 points (5-3-0)

Matthew Ruffini 17-15-3 37 points (5-3-0)

Harvey Kagan 17-15-3 37 points (5-3-0)

Rich Large 16-16-3 35 points (3-5-0)

Achilles 3-7-5 16-16-3 35 points (4-4-0)

Jim Kalohn 15-17-3 33 points (5-3-0)

RedLiner36 14-18-3 31 points (5-3-0)

Michael Hutter 14-16-2 30 points (4-4-0)

Union Bob 14-16-2 30 points (5-3-0)

Towell68 13-19-3 29 points (3-5-0)

Richard Derrick 12-20-3 27 points (5-3-0)

Time for my Week 4 selections. Now we have plenty of games to pick. There are 15 games to pick between Friday and Sunday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. Email your picks to [email protected].

Here are my picks:

FRIDAY

Union at RPI — RPI 3, Union 2

Vermont at Colgate — Colgate 4, Vermont 1

Dartmouth at No. 14 Harvard — Harvard 6, Dartmouth 2

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — Michigan Tech 5, St. Lawrence 4

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Lake Superior State 4, Clarkson 3

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Minn. Duluth 3, Cornell 2

SATURDAY

RPI at Union — Union 3, RPI 1

Vermont at Colgate — Colgate 5, Vermont 3

Princeton at Harvard — Harvard 7, Princeton 2

Brown at Yale — Yale 2, Brown 1

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — Michigan Tech 3, St. Lawrence 1

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Clarkson 4, Lake Superior State 2

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Cornell 4, Minn. Duluth 2

SUNDAY

Dartmouth at Army West Point — Army West Point 4, Dartmouth 3

Yale at Brown — Brown 2, Yale 1

