Gearing up for Halloween with ghost tours in the Capital Region

As Halloween creeps closer, stories of ghostly apparitions and ghoulish nightmares abound in the Capital Region.

Local historians and others will offer up tales that have been passed down to them during a series of ghost and candlelit tours offered throughout the weekend.

Here’s a look at some hair-raising tours coming up:

In Saratoga:

Ghosts of Saratoga Trolley Tour

This 90-minute trolley tour ventures to several ghostly locations in Spa City, including the second floor of the famed Canfield Casino. Led by local historian Charlie Kuenzel, the stories are derived from research by noted ghost hunter David Pitkin and other paranormal investigators.

The last tour of the season is set to run from 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Co-hosted by the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center and the Saratoga Springs History Museum/Canfield Casino, the tours are popular, with advanced reservations required. Call the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center at (518) 587-3241 for reservations.

Saratoga Springs History Museum Ghost Tours

On Friday, the museum will offer its signature ghost tours of the Canfield Casino starting at 5 p.m.

These tours are only held once a year and tours are led by guides who tell about their personal paranormal experiences and show evidence of ghosts in the casino.

Tours begin every 20 minutes, with the last starting at 6:40. Tickets are $25. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information visit saratogahistory.org.

Haunted Saratoga Tours

These 90-minute walking tours showcase stories of the many ghosts rumored to have haunted the city.

The physical distance covered is just under a mile and the stories cover Old Smoke who, it is said, haunts the old Canfield Casino, Angeline, known as the Witch of Saratoga and others.

Tours are held every Friday and Saturday through mid-November. There is also one set for Sunday, Oct. 30. Tours are held rain or shine—except on the stormiest nights. Bring an umbrella or rainwear if appropriate.

Admission is $22 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Tickets are available at hauntedsaratoga.com.

In Schenectady:

Candlelight tours of the Stockade

The Schenectady County Historical Society unearths spooky tales of the Electric City’s past in two types of candle-lit tours.

There’s a Colonial Hauntings tour and a Ghostly Victorian tour, each featuring unique stories and exploring different parts of the historic Stockade neighborhood.

Each tour runs between an hour and an hour and a half and starts at 32 Washington Avenue. The last tours of the season are set for tonight at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Friday night at the same times. Tickets are $13 and should be reserved in advance. For more information visit schenectadyhistorical.org.

Whispering Bones: An Evening of Ghost Stories

So this one isn’t a tour but it certainly promises some hair-raising tales. Presented by 8th Step at Proctors, the event will feature several storytellers, including Erin Ouellette, Tony Malikowsky, Mary Murphy, Kelvin Keraga, Jennifer Jasper and Barbara Chepaitis

It starts at 7 p.m. on Halloween. General admission is $15. Tickets for kids 12 and under are $7. For more visit proctors.org.

In Albany:

City Seance Ghost Tour

This theatrical walking focuses on noted historical figures of Albany. Presented by the Capital Repertory Theatre, the tours are set for 7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $25 and ticket holders are eligible for a free beer with the purchase of an entrée/sandwich at CH Evans Brewery at the Albany Pump Station. Reservations are recommended. To purchase tickets or for information, visit albany.org.

The Dark Side of Center Square

This one is for true crime fans. The walking tour explores 19th-century and early 20th-century true crime, local lore, conspiracy and mysteries embedded in the streets of Albany’s Center Square. Hosted by the Historic Albany Foundation, the tours will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Admission for Historic Albany Foundation members is $10 and general admission is $15. For more information visit albany.org.

Capitol Haunting Tours

These tours explore stories about United States Presidents visiting the New York State Capitol after their death, the reappearance of a certain night watchman who died in the Capitol fire of 1911, and what happened to the lost Capitol murals.

The tour lasts about an hour and is free, though registration is required. Tours are offered Thursday and Monday, Oct. 31 5 and 6 p.m. and Friday at 3, 5 and 6 p.m. For more information visit empirestateplaza.ny.gov or contact the Plaza Visitor Center at 518-474-2418.

