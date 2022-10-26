High Schools: Section II girls’ volleyball tournament seedings, schedule set

The Section II girls’ volleyball pairings released the seedings and schedules for this season’s area tournaments on Tuesday, with top seeds going to Shenendehowa (Class AA), Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Class A), Ichabod Crane (Class B), Galway (Class C) and Lake George (Class D).

Tournament action begins Wednesday with first-round games in classes A, C and D, with quarterfinal matches set to be held Thursday and Friday.

All semifinals will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2 with doubleheaders at neutral sites: Broadalbin-Perth for Class AA, Stillwater for Class A, Averill Park for Class B, Ballston Spa for Class C and Hudson Falls for Class D.

The five championship matches will be held Nov. 4 and 5 at Saratoga Springs. A doubleheader on Nov. 4 features the Class C final at 5 p.m. and the Class A championship at 7 p.m., while the Nov. 5 schedule has Class D at 3 p.m., Class B at 5 p.m. and Class AA at 7 p.m.

Two of the top seeds for this year’s tournament, Shenendehowa and Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, are the defending champions in their classifications. The Class C field features the 2021 area champions from Class C (Fonda-Fultonville) and Class D (Galway). Defending Class B champion Broadalbin-Perth is the No. 3 seed in that tournament.

BETHLEHEM BEATS GUILDERLAND IN OT

Avery Eick scored in overtime as No. 3 seed Bethlehem beat No. 2 Guilderland in the semifinals of the Section II Class A field hockey tournament.

Elizabeth Austin assisted on the goal, and Teagan Rosencranse made nine saves for the Eagles.

Guilderland goalie Sofia Cannistraci made six saves.

MECHANICVILLE,CATSKILL IN FINAL

Mechanicville defeated Schuylerville 4-0, and Catskill got past Ichabod Crane 1-0 in the semifinals of the Section II Class B boys’ soccer tournament.

Mechanicville and Catskill will play for the championship at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Colonie.

Voorheesville defeated Stillwater 3-1 in the Class C boys’ semifinals, and will face Maple Hill in the championship game 2:45 Saturday at Colonie High.

Jake Johnson had a goal and two assists, David Ambule had a goal and an assist and Dylan Ensslin also scored for the Blackbirds.

Maple beat Middleburgh 3-1 in the other semifinal.

FONDA-FULTONVILLE SWEEPS

Fonda-Fultonville swept the respective boys’ and girls’ team titles at the Western Athletic Conference cross country championships at Fort Plain.

Bennett Melita of Fonda won the boys’ race in 15:5715 for three miles, and Olivia Schaffer of Canajoharie/Fort Plain won the girls’ race in 19:18.50.

Fonda’s Isabella Miller finished third (20:35.91), and Emma Charboneau (fifth, 21:15.97) and Caroline Young (10th, 24:02.33) also cracked the top 10 in the girls’ race.

was 10th. Duanesburg’s Estella Hyde rounded out the top five, placing fourth with a time of 21:02.28.

Matheu Dettenrieder was second with a time of 16:25.89 for the Braves, while Ty Sanges (16:35.93) was third. Mayfield’s Cameron Abdella (16:57.89) was fourth and Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons’ Ben Youngs (17:40.43) finished fifth.

The Stillwater boys’ and girls’ cross country teams won their respective team championships at the Wasaren League championships at Grafton Lake State Park.

Stillwater sophomore Anthony Zazzaro won the boys’ race in 15:07.70 for 2.75 miles.

Hoosic Valley’s Sophia Squires (17:09.21) and Andrea Sassatelli (17:10.45) went 1-2, respectively, in the girls’ race.

Western Athletic Conference Championship

at Fort Plain

BOYS

Team scores: Fonda-Fultonville 17, Canajoharie-Fort Plain 65, Duanesburg 83, Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 104, Schoharie 104.

Top 10 finishers: 1. Bennett Melita (Fonda-Fultonville), 15:57.15; 2. Matheu Dettenrieder (Fonda-Fultonville), 16:25.89; 3. Ty Sanges (Fonda-Fultonville), 16:35.93; 4. Cameron Abdella (Mayfield), 16:57.89; 5. Ben Youngs (Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons), 17:40.43; 6. Aiden Butler (Fonda-Fultonville), 18:15.61; 7. Simon Evans (Galway), 18:23.56; 8. Joe Susi (Fonda-Fultonville), 18:31.79; 9. Brennan Melita (Fonda-Fultonville), 18:35.24; 10. Sam Robinson (Canajoharie-Fort Plain), 18:37.28.

GIRLS

Team scores: Fonda-Fultonville 23, Canajoharie/Fort Plain 35.

Top 10 finishers: 1. Olivia Schaffer (Canajoharie/Fort Plain), 19:18.50; 2. Natalie Elble (Berne-Knox-Westerlo), 20:18.11; 3. Isabella Miller (Fonda-Fultonville), 20:35.91; 4. Estella Hyde (Duanesburg), 21:02.28; 5. Emma Charboneau (Fonda-Fultonville), 21:15.97; 6. Emma Jordan (Galway), 21:24.02; 7. Sophia Verbicky (Bishop Gibbons), 22:15.61; 8. Lilliana Powers (Mayfield), 22:45.87; 9. Natalie Thibodeau (Canajoharie/Fort Plain), 22:46.51; 10. Caroline Young (Fonda-Fultonville), 24:02.33.

