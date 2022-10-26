High Schools: Troy girls’ volleyball defeats Scotia-Glenville in Section II Class A girls’ volleyball tournament

Zahara Diaz had seven kills and four digs Wednesday to lead ninth-seeded Troy to a 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 victory over eighth-seeded Scotia-Glenville in the first round of the Section II Class A girls’ volleyball tournament on Wednesday.

Sophia Jabour had 11 assists, three kills, three aces and 10 digs for Troy. Katie Pryor collected six aces and three kills.

Grace Letterman had six assists and three aces for Scotia-Glenville. Tori Nardini had four blocks and three kills, and Keeley Kristel added three aces and five digs.

In Class C action, No. 12 Voorheesville swept fifth-seeded Corinth 28-26, 25-18, 25-21. Paige Kemmer led Voorheesville with four aces, four kills, six assists and eight digs. Maddie Reilly contributed six kills and four digs.

Sam Petteys led Corinth with eight service points, one ace, eight assists and two digs. Desiree Neville had seven service points, two aces, seven kills and six assists, and Lila Riihimaki added three service points, an ace and two digs.

Morgan Ashline had six kills and seven digs to lead No. 9 Mayfield past eighth-seeded Mechanicville 25-12, 25-18, 18-25, 25-17.

Madison King had four aces, four kills and four digs for Mayfield. Marley Ruliffson added five kills, Brooke Long had eight kills, 10 digs, two assists and an ace and Lilia White contributed 19 assists.

For Mechanicville, Jenna Tesoriero had seven kills, nine service points and eight assists, and Jazzelle McLean added 10 kills and five blocks.

Third-seeded Stillwater swept No. 14 Chatham 25-6, 25-10, 25-21.

Mary Doyle had eight aces and 19 assists to lead No. 4 Tamarac past No. 13 Taconic Hills 25-10, 25-15, 26-24. Julianna Maxfield added seven kills, 12 digs and an ace, and Averianna Crudo added six kills.

DeNINNO LIFTS OESJ

Jordan DeNinno scored with 1:51 left in overtime to give sixth-seeded OESJ a 1-0 victory over second-seeded Warrensburg/Bolton in the Section II Class C semifinals. Goalie Jade Bonneau made five saves to earn the shutout.

OESJ will face Waterford-Halfmoon in the championship game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Mechanicville High School. The Fordians rolled to a 9-0 victory over Berne-Knox-Westerlo in the other semifinal game.

In Class CC, Greenwich reached the championship game after advancing on penalty kicks against Lake George. The score after overtime was 1-1.

AVERILL PARK ADVANCES

After playing to a scoreless tie after regulation and overtime, Averill Park beat Queensbury 4-3 in penalty kicks to advance to the Section II Class A boys’ soccer tournament.

