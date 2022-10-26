Images: Grand opening at GlaMaris Beauty Bar in Schenectady (6 photos)

By Stan Hudy |
Marissa Hamila, center, owner of GlaMaris Beauty Bar is all smiles after cutting the ceremonial grand opening ribbon Tuesday.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy
Marissa Hamila, center, owner of GlaMaris Beauty Bar is all smiles after cutting the ceremonial grand opening ribbon Tuesday.
SCHENECTADY – The new GlaMaris Beauty Bar at 1722 Union St. held its ceremonial ribbing cutting and opening Tuesday as owner Marissa Hamila cut the ribbon.

The event included remarks from Hamila and a proclamation from Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy.

Photos from our Stan Hudy

