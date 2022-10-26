Images: Schalmont girls’ soccer takes on Mechanicville Tuesday (10 photos)

STILLWATER – Schalmont girls’ soccer took on Mechanicville Tuesday and came away with the overtime victory to move on.

Photos from the game from our Erica Miller

More: Schalmont wins girls’ Class B soccer semifinal over Mechanicville in double-overtime

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More: Schalmont wins girls’ Class B soccer semifinal over Mechanicville in double-overtime

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Saratoga Springs, Sports, Sports