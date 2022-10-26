Images: Schenectady football takes on Bethlehem 10/21/22

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady High School took on Bethlehem last Friday night and fell 34-12.
Some images from the game from Cameron Adams/For The Daily Gazette
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More: All Sports | Everything Schenectady
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Sports, Sports