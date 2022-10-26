Images: Schenectady football takes on Bethlehem 10/21/22

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady High School took on Bethlehem last Friday night and fell 34-12.

Some images from the game from Cameron Adams/For The Daily Gazette

All High Schools

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Sports, Sports