Images: Shenendehowa girls’ soccer takes on Colonie (13 photos)

MECHANICVILLE – Shenendehowa girls’ soccer took on Colonie Tuesday and moved on with a 3-1 win.
Photos from the game from our Erica Miller
More: Shenendehowa beats Colonie 3-1 in Class AA girls’ soccer semifinal; will face Shaker in championship game
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More: Shenendehowa beats Colonie 3-1 in Class AA girls’ soccer semifinal; will face Shaker in championship game
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Sports, Sports