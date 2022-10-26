Jazz continue to come back to Earth after 3-0 start? Best Bet for Oct. 26

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here is our best bet for Wednesday, Oct. 26:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA, Rockets +7.5 over Jazz

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 9 p.m. (No local TV)

Our take: We already knew Utah had jumped out to not only an unsustainable start at 3-0, but the fact they simply aren’t that good. They proved it Monday night by losing the second half of a back-to-back in Houston. Now, the Jazz get the Rockets again at home two nights later.

The fact is, Houston has covered in three of the past four matchups dating back to last season when Utah was a much different – and much better team. And one of those covers was a Rockets straight-up 116-111 victory in Salt Lake on Jan. 19 as a 14-point underdog.

Although it is extremely early in the season and the Rockets aren’t very good either, we expect the Jazz to come back down to Earth just a bit and we nearly took the Houston ML at +250. However, we’re trying to come back from a couple of poor days after an extremely hot month, so we’ll take the safe route.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Tuesday’s best bets

NBA: Mavericks -6 over Pelicans (LOST $33)

NBA: Thunder +9.5 over Clippers (WON $10)

Tuesday’s profit/loss: -$23 (1-1)

Total for the week: -$67.50 (1-3)

Total for October: +$282.70 (29-16)

Total for 2022: +$78 (274-299)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

