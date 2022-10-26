Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Oct. 26

Environmental bond act deserves to pass



Polls reveal there is overwhelming support among New Yorkers in their desire for a cleaner environment.

On Nov. 8, please flip your ballot over and then vote Yes on the Clean Water, Clean Air, Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.

Voting for the Bond Act is a vote for a better future for our children. Do you support cleaner water? $650 million in the Bond Act is directed to upgrade infrastructure and remove lead pipes, improving clean water that we drink. Do you want to see greener, more energy efficient buildings, and low or no emission school buses? There is $500 million in the Environmental Bond Act for these benefits.

More forests, community gardens, and street trees in our urban areas? There is $300 million in the Bond Act devoted to these goals. Reduced runoff during storms and fewer algal blooms on our lakes and waterways? There is $200 million devoted to this.

More protected open spaces? The Bond Act will deliver $300 million for open space conservation. More opportunity for agriculture? $150 million is earmarked for farmland protection.

A healthier future depends on us, and on voting yes for Clean Water, Clean Air, & Green Jobs on Nov. 8.

David Gibson

Ballston Lake

Column on Stefanik factual, insightful



I am a retired middle school principal who wants to thank Andrew Waite for the incredibly sensitive and insightful column you wrote (“Dear Elise…”) in the Sunday Oct. 23 Gazette as an open letter to Elise Stefanik.

My wife and I grapple daily with how seemingly intelligent people like Elise can knowingly stand behind lies and can demonstrate such low levels of respect for our president and others in their own quest for power.

Your column did an excellent job focusing on this issue and The Gazette deserves credit for putting it on their front page. We can only hope that Elise understands and learns from the perspective that you presented.

Perhaps she will have the backbone to respond.

Bruce Ballan

Rexford

Supervisor’s job warrants pay hike



At the last budget meeting Town Council member Bill McParlton expressed his strong support for raising the town supervisor’s salary by $4,700. He was joined by Council member Brennan and the supervisor.

McPartlon said: (1) the current salary of $53,800 is not commensurate with the duties and responsibilities of the job, (2) having such a low salary precludes most people from being able to even consider the job of supervisor, (3) this is not inherently about the present supervisor (who he says is great at her job), it is equally about planning for the next person, and (4) there is never a good time to raise this salary (it hasn’t been changed in 20 years).

McPartlon called Supervisor Puccioni courageous for proposing a change. I didn’t understand that at the time, but now after reading The Oct. 12 Gazette editorial (“Now not the time to raise supervisor pay”) I see what he means. The Gazette did not address these salient policy arguments.

I think people here are sophisticated enough to understand why our town’s CEO should earn a competitive salary.

The supervisor said she doesn’t require this change to happen while she is in office (She wants a plan for the next person.), but I think we should do it now. Inflation hasn’t stopped investments in facilities and infrastructure. It looks like our taxes aren’t going up. We should reasonably invest in our people — including the supervisor.

YiMei Han

Schenectady

Don’t let Putin take Ukraine’s autonomy



Vladimir Putin’s current effort to eliminate Ukrainian independence is reminiscent of Joseph Stalin’s effort to eliminate Ukrainian independence in the early 1930’s.

From 1932 to 1933, millions of Ukrainians starved to death as a result of a man-made famine known as the “Holodomor.”

Areas depopulated by the famine were resettled by Russians. In some locations where depopulation was due to migration rather than mortality, Ukrainians returned to their places of residence to find their homes occupied by Russians.

While scholars universally agree that the cause of the famine was man-made, whether the Holodomor constitutes a genocide remains in dispute.

Some historians conclude that the famine was planned and exacerbated by Joseph Stalin in order to eliminate a Ukrainian independence movement. Others suggest that the famine arose because of rapid Soviet industrialization and collectivization of agriculture. Whatever the cause, the famine’s widespread impact on Ukraine persists to this day.

Since 2006, the Holodomor has been recognized by Ukraine, and 15 other countries, as a genocide against the Ukrainian people carried out by the Soviet regime.

Putin is pursuing Stalin’s goal of eliminating Ukrainian independence. However he is using military force and sham elections, not starvation. The memory of the Holodomor has clearly motivated the Ukrainians to resist the Russian invasion.

With the help of resources from other nations, the Ukrainians have been able to repel the Russian forces and retake some captured land. Technological advances and modern communications will ensure that the Holodomor will not be repeated.

Don Steiner

Schenectady

Biden is unworthy of people’s support



What kind of person allows a substance like fentanyl to enter our country seemingly unabated? In some places in the United States it’s now the leading cause of death for those 17 and younger. Yet neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris, the border czar, have taken measures to prevent it.

At least Trump tried to build a wall and created a “remain in Mexico policy” to stop it, which is more than those two have done.

What sort of individual incites racial discord when it’s politically expedient to do so? Remember this from 2012? “They gonna put y’all back in chains!” Or more recently when talking about Georgia’s new voting law, Biden called it Jim Crow 2.0.

Georgia this past primary turned out a record number of voters and will likely do so again in November. So much for voter suppression.

And who in their right mind would hinder America’s energy independence to the point where we now have to beg the Saudi sheik for oil or get it from a place like Venezuela, where oil is known to be a lot dirtier than what the United States can produce?

And let us not forget who that individual was who gave the order to drone bomb 10 innocent civilians, seven of whom were children, thinking they were terrorists, so he could, in part, prove that his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan would not impede our ability to get the bad guys. God help us!

This man does not deserve our support.

Art Pagano

Galway

