NFL 2022: Week 8 picks and TV listings

My Philadelphia Eagles are back from their bye week and get set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in what people will probably say is the “Battle of the Keystone State.”

Trust me, this is not a bitter rivalry between the two squads from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The teams face each other once every four years, except this game is part of the 17-game schedule where there is a fifth interconference contest. This year, it’s the NFC East teams taking on the AFC North teams in the extra game. I can’t get worked up over a fake rivalry. If they played each other twice a year, then it would be a rivalry.

Of course, my attention is also on my Phillies as they get set to play the Houston Astros in the World Series starting Friday. This magical ride has been awesome. Four more wins and it’s the team’s third World Series title.

I am now in the lead in Daily Gazette’s U Pick ’Em Football contest. I went 10-4 in Week 7 to improve to 65-42-1. My Gazette colleague Adam Shinder was 8-6. He is 59-48-1.

Here are my Week 8 picks.

THURSDAY

Baltimore 24, Tampa Bay 10

SUNDAY

Jacksonville 26, Denver 13

Atlanta 17, Carolina 14

Dallas 27, Chicago 20

Miami 30, Detroit 6

Minnesota 34, Arizona 30

Las Vegas 28, New Orleans 21

N.Y. Jets 20, New England 13

Philadelphia 31, Pittsburgh 14

Tennessee 27, Houston 10

Washington 16, Indianapolis 10

L.A. Rams 28, San Francisco 27

Seattle 30, N.Y. Giants 20

Buffalo 38, Green Bay 17

MONDAY

Cincinnati 27, Cleveland 17

WEEK 8 TV SCHEDULE

(Subject to change)

THURSDAY

Amazon Prime Video — Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung).

SUNDAY

ESPN+ — Denver vs. Jacksonville, from London, 9:30 a.m. (Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge).

FOX23 (WXXA) — Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m. (Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver); N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin).

CBS6 (WRGB) and Paramount+ — New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn).

DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson); Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins); Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m. (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Aditi Kinkhabwala); Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake); Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m. (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuletta, A.J. Ross); Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink); San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi); Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. (Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale).

NBC13 (WNYT) and Peacock — Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark).

MONDAY

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ — Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters; ESPN2/ESPN+: ManningCast).

