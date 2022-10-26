The Parting Schotts Podcast: Negandhi on Phillies reaching World Series; Shinder on high school football

Top: The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate winning the National League championship last Sunday. Bottom: Fonda-Fultonville's Owen Hicks picks up a first down while being tackled by Broadalbin-Perth's Sam Hotaling last Friday. The Associated Press and The Daily Gazette photos)

Fonda-Fultonville's Owen Hicks picks up a first down while being tackled by Broadalbin-Perth's Sam Hotaling last Friday.

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I talk with ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor and fellow Philadelphia native Kevin Negandhi as we celebrate our Philadelphia Phillies reaching the World Series against the Houston Astros.

The Gazette’s Adam Shinder makes his weekly appearance to preview the final weekend of the regular season for Section II teams in Class AA, A, B and D and the start of the playoffs in Class C.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

