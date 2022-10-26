UAlbany men’s basketball head coach Killings addresses dates for 5-game suspension, getting to coach Albany Cup

ALBANY — With the games in which he will serve his five-game suspension officially announced, UAlbany men’s basketball head coach Dwayne Killings said Wednesday that he’s prepared to move forward as the Great Danes get ready to open their 2022-23 season.

UAlbany announced on Friday the five games that Killings will be suspended as the result of a school-led investigation into the head coach for conduct that occurred prior to a November 2021 game. The investigation “substantiated that there was inappropriate physical contact between Coach Killings and a student-athlete,” and resulted in Killings being issued the suspension and a $25,000 fine.

Killings will serve the suspension in exhibition games Sunday against Skidmore and next Wednesday at Saint Rose, and regular-season contests on Nov. 7 at Towson, Nov. 8 at Immaculata and Nov. 14 against Union. He will, however, be on the Great Danes’ bench when they renew the Albany Cup against Siena on Nov. 12 at MVP Arena.

“It’s part of what we have to deal with for this season,” Killings said following Wednesday’s practice. “We’re just focused on preparing these guys for the games that we have. That’s the focus. It’s about the kids, making sure that they’re prepared, ready to play and confident on game day. All the other stuff is not what they need to be concerned about.”

Of the five games in which Killings serves his suspension, just one — the regular-season opener at Towson — is against a Division I opponent. Skidmore, Immaculata and Union are all Division III programs, and Saint Rose competes in Division II.

Killings said that the decision to allow him to coach the Albany Cup before serving the final game of his suspension against Union was made by UAlbany athletic director Mark Benson.

“Everything with this whole process, I left it up to Mark,” Killings said. “I said, ‘Whatever you think is best for the program, give me the situation and I’ll adjust from there.’ He’s been an unbelievable partner and friend to me. We’ll go through really good things and really hard times, and figure them out together.”

In a statement Friday when announcing the details of the suspension, Benson said, “Relative to the Albany Cup, it is a special day for the Capital Region and given coach Killings’ unwavering and proven support for the community, we feel that it is important that he represents the Great Danes that night. We look forward to coach Killings leading our team this season.”

Killings will be able to lead practices during his suspension and can travel with the team for its road games against Towson and Immaculata. Killings, though, cannot be present at the venue during the games of his suspension. Assistant coach Bobby Jordan will serve as the acting head coach during those five games.

UAlbany senior forward Trey Hutcheson said Wednesday that the Great Danes are well-prepared to deal with adversity and change in an odd 2022-23 season that will see the team play its home games at Hudson Valley Community College while their on-campus home undergoes major renovations.

“Obviously, I mean, it’s not ideal,” Hutcheson said. “But, I think our team is kind of built to be able to overcome that type of adversity, no matter where we’re playing, all those types of things.”

THE MAN IN CHARGE

An offseason of change saw Killings need to revamp his entire coaching staff, as all three of last season’s assistants — Matt Griffin, Dannton Jackson and Hamlet Tibbs — departed for other college basketball jobs. Replacing them this year are Jordan, Ryan Daly and Dan Madhavapallil.

Jordan, Killings said, was the natural choice to serve as acting head coach in his stead. The Philadelphia native is the only other member of the staff with head-coaching experience — at the prep school level at both powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida and Girard College in Philadelphia. Jordan also served as an acting head coach briefly in his previous post at Wagner when head coach Bashir Mason was absent after contracting COVID-19.

“He’s been through it,” Killings said. “He’s prepared, he’s ready for it, and he’ll be ready for the opportunity. We’ll have the team prepared, he’ll coach them up and do a really good job.”

A CURIOUS SCHEDULE

In a schedule made strange because of UAlbany’s home court situation, no game sticks out more than the Nov. 8 game at Division III Immaculata.

The game, the fourth of Killings’ suspension, comes just 24 hours after the Great Danes open their regular season at Towson. The road game at a tiny Division III outside Philadelphia is a curious spot, but Killings said it was done as an opportunity to bring the Great Danes’ many players with Philadelphia-area roots back to their home market — also a fertile recruiting ground for UAlbany — and to give the team some extra work following what’s expected to be a tough opener at Towson.

The first road game that Killings will coach following his suspension will also be in Philadelphia on Nov. 17 when UAlbany visits Saint Joseph’s.

“If you look at our schedule, we’ve been very intentional about how we’ve gone about our games,” he said. “I thought last year, we were hungry to play more games. We need to get more games under our belt to be the team we want to become. And going back to Philly is great. I love it, my players love it. We’re excited to play a game there.”

