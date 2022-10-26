Union men’s hockey looks to snap three-game slide when it faces rival RPI this weekend

First-year Union College men’s hockey coach Josh Hauge will get his first taste of the Capital Region-rivalry games against RPI this weekend.

He’s hoping to have a better taste in his mouth than what the team has experienced the last three games.

The Dutchmen (2-5-1) enter this weekend’s two-game series against the Engineers that drops the puck on the ECAC Hockey season on a three-game losing streak. It hasn’t been good at all. They have been outscored 22-6, losing 8-5 to RIT Oct. 15 and dropping 7-1 and 7-0 decisions to sixth-ranked UMass last weekend. During their skid, the Dutchmen have allowed nine power-play goals in 15 chances, including four power-play tallies in last Saturday’s 7-0 loss to the Minutemen, and have seen their defensive game suffer.

“You look at last weekend, and we didn’t protect our net front well enough, and it’s going to be a focal point for us [in practice],” Hauge said at the team’s media availability Tuesday at Messa Rink. “We’ve got to be stronger defensively, and we got to manage the puck better. We have some guys that it was their first real test playing on the road against a really heavy, heavy hockey team like UMass. It was a different level of heaviness than we’ve seen all year. [UMass] drove the net hard, and we just didn’t handle it very well.”

RPI will host Friday’s game at Houston Field House at 7 p.m. The rematch will be at Union’s Messa Rink at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Union senior goalie Connor Murphy said the Dutchmen must correct their defensive zone play and get back to basics.

“There’s a lot to learn from this past weekend in those two games [against UMass],” the Hudson Falls-native Murphy said. “We’ve already started to go over a lot of that stuff in terms of the D-zone and of how we can manage it a little bit better. But I think we’re mostly looking forward now to this coming weekend against RPI and trying to put the UMass series in a rearview mirror.”

The Dutchmen’s penalty kill had been nearly perfect before the losing streak. Union had killed off 15 of 16 shorthanded situations in the first five games.

“I think similar to the D-zone, we just have to tighten things up defensively and just get back to the structure that we’re using that was working for us early in the year,” Dutchmen junior forward Tyler Watkins said. “We started to build on it a little bit this week in practice and seen some video of how we got the beat, and it looks like the good news is it’s all fixable things. We fully expect to have the penalty go back to what it was started the year.”

The Engineers (4-1) know that the Dutchmen ran into a juggernaut against UMass, and they fully expect Union to play much better.

“We’ve watched their video,” RPI head coach Dave Smith said Wednesday after practice at Houston Field House. “We watched who they play and how they play, but it’s a new start. Typically all of us as coaches, when something doesn’t work well, you have the full attention of a team. They’re going to be ready, they’re going to be focused [and] they are going to be prepared, so I think who they played is important. But more importantly, is that the attention they put into this week, we know that they’re going to be dialed in.”

Hauge will experience his first Union-RPI rivalry. He does have a feel for it, having been involved in the Clarkson-St. Lawrence rivalry during his time as an assistant coach at Clarkson. It’s similar because of the dislike and the close proximity of the schools.

“When I was at Clarkson, we didn’t really like St. Lawrence very much,” Hauge said. “You’re going to see people at the grocery store, you’re going to see people wearing shirts and jerseys around this week. It’s a fun time. Sometimes you might have a neighbor, and he realizes that you’re not going to be barbecuing with him this summer. It’s kind of fun to see where the boundaries lie.”

The Capital Skates Trophy is on the line. The trophy goes to the winner of the ECACH games. RPI has held the trophy since 2018-19. Union last won it in 2017-18.

The Dutchmen have the Capital District Mayor’s Cup, which goes to the winner of the non-conference game the teams played at MVP Arena. Union wants to add the Capital Skates Trophy to the trophy case in the Messa Rink lobby, especially for the senior class, which hasn’t won it.

“It’s definitely a goal of ours that we want to get [the Capital Skates Trophy] back,” Murphy said. “We want to bring it back here, and, obviously, it starts on Friday. We’re really looking to make the jump early.”

The Engineers will do all they can to keep the trophy. They also want to get off to a good start in ECACH play.

“Every point is huge in the ECAC,” RPI senior forward TJ Walsh said. “Every team is very good, and you’ve never have any easy competition. It’s especially big to win the first few games because it only gets harder as the season goes on, so we want to get off on the right foot here.”

