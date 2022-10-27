Amsterdam football needs a win and some help

Playoffs are in the air for the Montgomery County high school football teams, whether it’s playing in them or still trying for them.

Fonda-Fultonville (8-0) opens its Class C playoffs with a home game against Hoosick Falls/Tamarac at 7 p.m. Friday. Canajoharie/Fort Plain (4-3) has a crossover game at Watervliet at 7 p.m. Friday before playing its Class D semifinal at Cambridge/Salem next week.

Amsterdam (4-3) must have both the tangible and intangible in order to reach the Class A playoffs next week. The tangible is that the Rams need to beat La Salle in its home game at 7 p.m. Friday.

The intangible is trickier. If the Rams win and Columbia beats Troy, it would leave Amsterdam and La Salle with identical 3-2 divisional records, and Amsterdam would have the first tiebreaker of a head-to-head win and make the playoffs. If the Rams win but Troy beats Columbia, that would leave Amsterdam, La Salle and Troy with 3-2 divisional records and each going 1-1 against one another – meaning it comes down to quarter points. It’s a spot that Amsterdam, having lost out on quarter points last season, would rather not be in.

Amsterdam coach John Homich said that, on the plus side, “almost everybody is back healthy.

“We’re feeling better about that than we have recently,” Homich said.

One thing Amsterdam has struggled with all season is its defense, which has allowed 187 points, to nearly offset the 225 it has scored. Homich said the message to the players is to get back to the most basic premise.

“You’ve got to tackle,” he said, “and we’ve gotten away from that.”

The other basic Homich wants to see is defensive communication.

“We do communicate, but it can’t be just five, six, seven guys,” Homich said. “It has to be all 11 guys or else it won’t work.”

Fonda-Fultonville, ranked third in the state Class C poll, is coming off a 63-13 win over Broadalbin-Perth. It was the highest single-game output for an offense that has scored 396 points. Hoosick Falls/Tamarac (5-2) is coming off a 27-8 win over Mechanicville/Hoosic Valley.

Canajoharie/Fort Plain played Chatham close in a 28-13 loss last week. Watervliet (1-7), a Class C team, lost to Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren 76-0 last week. The Cannoneers haven’t scored in their last four games.

