Broadalbin-Perth football to host Stillwater in Class C quarterfinals

BROADALBIN – For the first time since 2014, the Broadalbin-Perth football team is set to host a playoff game.

The Patriots earned the second seed in the Class C South Division and will host the third seed from the North Division, Stillwater, Friday at 7 p.m. at Patriot Field.

“This season was about establishing a foundation for future success with B-P football. To earn a home playoff game is a nice accomplishment this early on in the process,” first-year Broadalbin-Perth head coach Rick Wallace said. “It has been a long time since we have been able to host a sectional game. The players deserve a lot of credit for achieving that.”

Friday’s game will mark the first time since Oct. 24, 2014 that B-P has played at home in the postseason. In that contest, the Patriots notched a 36-15 Class B quarterfinal win over Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk.

Broadalbin-Perth (6-3 overall) heads into the postseason looking to regroup after ending the regular season with a 63-13 home loss to Fonda-Fultonville last Friday.

Sam Hotaling scored both touchdowns for Broadalbin-Perth, scoring on runs of 60 and 49 yards in the second half.

“On Monday, we discussed the need to respond because at this point in the season, it is win-or-go-home,” Wallace said. “The players understand what is at stake with this upcoming game. They have been extremely focused and brought energy to practice all week.”

Stillwater ended its regular season with a 7-6 victory over defending Section II Class C champion Schuylerville to finish with a 6-2 overall record. The Warriors are ranked 22nd in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association Class C rankings.

Jaxon Mueller scored the lone touchdown for the Warriors on a 47-yard touchdown run.

“Stillwater is a very physical team. They have a very big running back that we will need to slow down. From an offensive perspective, we will need to handle the blitz to have success,” Wallace said. “The key to winning this week will be to play with intensity and passion. A home playoff game should help bring those things out. We need to get back to playing like we did early in the year. This group has a lot of potential, we just need to put it together on the field now.”

The winner of tonight’s game will face either Cobleskill-Richmondville (5-2 overall) or Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren (8-0) in next week’s semifinals.

GLOVERSVILLE TO HOST COHOES IN REGULAR-SEASON FINALE

After starting the season 5-0, Gloversville has hit a rough patch.

The Huskies have lost their last two games to Glens Falls and Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk, failing to score in either game. Gloversville dropped a 27-0 decision at Glens Falls on Oct. 8 and after a bye week, lost 48-0 at Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk last Friday.

“It’s very important to come in this week on a positive note. We are concentrating on fixing mistakes, making personnel changes and getting the reps we need to improve,” Gloversville coach Jim Robare said. “The team is most certainly not happy with the way they have played the last two weeks. Both teams took advantage of mistakes and played very well. We have to play better if we are going to compete.”

The Huskies surrendered four touchdown runs to the Indians’ Aiden Lochner on runs of 66, 2, 47 and 47 yards. Lochner also had a 47-yard touchdown catch.

The Huskies will host Cohoes Friday in their regular-season finale, looking to regroup before playing in the Class B semifinals next week.

Gloversville (5-2 overall, 5-2 Class B) will face Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk in the semifinals in a rematch of last week’s game and last year’s Class B title game.

Cohoes (0-7 overall, 0-7 Class B) has struggled this season, scoring a total of 26 points in its first seven games, while allowing 287 points. The Tigers have been shutout four times in seven games, including last week’s 35-0 loss at Hudson Falls.

“Cohoes will play hard for four quarters and give you everything they have. They have good effort and come off the ball well,” Robare said. “The keys are winning the line of scrimmage, executing our offense, no penalties, and playing better on defense.”

JOHNSTOWN TO PLAY CROSSOVER CONTEST

With an opportunity to earn a postseason spot with a win over Ichabod Crane in its season finale last week, Johnstown dropped a 28-25 decision to the Riders to fall to 3-4 overall and 3-4 in Class C South Division play.

Ryan Hoyt passed the 1,000-yard mark on the season with 153 rushing yards and two scores on 16 carries against Ichabod Crane. Hoyt has 1,072 yards and eight touchdowns this season on 117 carries. Quarterback Jack Miller completed 10 of 20 passes against the Riders for 132 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

“The team is back and ready to take on this week’s opponent,” Johnstown coach Paul Furman said. “I told the seniors that you want to leave the program better than when you entered it. Ending the season with a 5-4 record would definitely do that. Having a winning season has been a big goal for this year’s team and that goal is still attainable for us this year.”

Having missed the playoffs, the Sir Bills will now play a pair of crossover games to wrap up their season.

The first crossover contest comes Saturday at unbeaten Cambridge/Salem, which will be the top seed in the Section II Class D playoffs when they begin next weekend.

Cambridge/Salem, which is ranked 10th in the latest state Class D rankings, has allowed just 25 points this season, while scoring 290. Cambridge/Salem didn’t play last week, winning by forfeit over Cairo-Durham/Catskill.

“Cambridge is a well-coached, well-disciplined team. They do not let anything behind them, and will not let up any big plays,” Furman said. “On offense they like to run the ball a lot with two big backs. It should be a good game. We need to contain their rushing attack, and be patient and disciplined on offense.”

