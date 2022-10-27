Dig In! – Family’s effort, innovation have made Latham’s El Charro a local Mexican favorite

LATHAM – Patricia Garcia has spent most of her life in Mexican restaurants.

At 14 she was already bussing tables, hostessing and serving at Mexico Restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, an establishment owned by her parents.

Four years later, she moved to Maryland and opened her own Mexican eatery, which she ran for eight years before heading to Latham, where, in 2014, she opened El Charro Mexican Grill.

Garcia has learned plenty of important lessons from her years in the restaurant industry. One of the most valuable: “When you have a strong business, you have to keep working at it and never lower your guard.”

She lives up to that conviction. El Charro is open seven days a week and she’s there most of the time. In April, she doubled the restaurant’s space to create an expanded dining area and a banquet room.

FAMILY AFFAIR

In addition to her parents, multiple aunts and uncles and four of her siblings run restaurants, all in Virginia and Maryland. Although Garcia’s eatery is states away, she said running El Charro is still a family affair.

“When we get together it’s always about restaurant talk,” she said. “Even general questions — ‘What do you think is a better option for, let’s say, chicken? What do you guys put in it that I’m not putting in it?’ ”

Garcia also has 17- and 24-year-old daughters who work with her at El Charro. She predicts they’ll be the next generation of restaurateurs.

“The way they have a passion for it, it’s like it’s in their blood, just like it was in mine,” she said.

The dishes served at El Charro are made from family recipes, many of which have roots in Jalisco, Mexico, where Garcia’s parents are from. The area is known for its tacos, Garcia noted.

“Every day, in the evening, we’re going for tacos — little carts on the street,” she said of her annual trips to her ancestral home.

SPECIALTY TACOS

It’s no surprise then that tacos are a centerpiece of El Charro’s menu. Eight specialty tacos are featured. The most popular and most authentic are the street tacos, Garcia said. An entree includes four mini tacos made with corn tortillas: one steak, one al pastor, one carnitas and one chorizo. Each is topped with onion and cilantro, and served with tomatillo sauce and a side of beans.

Also popular are the Quesa-Birria Tacos — three corn tortillas stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, slow braised beef birria, cilantro and onions, served with a red pepper sauce.

Fish tacos are also on the menu, including Tacos Huatulco — three corn tortillas filled with battered, fried mahi mahi and a cabbage mixture. The creation is topped with radish slices, then drizzled with chipotle-tartar sauce and served with a side of black beans and white rice.

“I like fish a lot, so that recipe, me and my sister from Virginia came up with that one,” Garcia recounted.

El Charro also offers hard and soft tacos a la carte. Filled with either beef or chicken, Garcia said they are popular, Americanized versions of the Mexican staple.

BEYOND TACOS

The restaurant’s menu extends beyond tacos to include customer favorites such as nachos, quesadillas, burritos and fajitas. Also featured are a variety of chicken, steak, seafood and pork dishes. Garcia said a popular one is Chori Pollo — grilled Mexican chorizo and chicken strips served on a bed of Spanish rice. The dish is topped with queso sauce and served with pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.

Garcia said her favorite menu item is the chile relleno — a stuffed, battered poblano pepper, which is served a la carte.

MADE FROM SCRATCH

Everything served at El Charro is made from scratch utilizing fresh ingredients whenever possible.

“We try to use fresh veggies in most of our things, to give it flavor,” Garcia said.

El Charro’s chef, Carlos Carabantes, is a Tijuana native who has worked for years in restaurants belonging to Garcia’s family. He and his staff begin daily prep around 9 a.m., making rice and tortilla chips. Sauces, guacamole and pico de gallo are also prepped early in the day, along with the meats that serve as a base for many menu items.

THANKFUL TO CLIENTS

El Charro successfully weathered the pandemic lockdown, although Garcia said it was a struggle to get used to the new way business needed to be conducted. Things appear to be getting back to normal, she noted, with many customers returning to indoor dining.

“I’m very thankful to our clients here. They never abandoned us,” she said.

