Dig In! – Love of cooking, making people happy turns into Schenectady favorite Dave’s Gourmet

SCHENECTADY – For many Capital Region residents seeking the best burgers in the area, Dave’s Gourmet Burgers & More in Schenectady is a top choice.

“We’re known for our Juicy Lucy burger, which is a half-pound burger we cut in half, hand press and put an assortment of cheeses inside before sealing it with butter, and pouring liquor on it for an aroma and flavor until the cheese melts and oozes out,” owner Dave Kahn said. “It’s topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our secret sauce.”

Kahn recommends his customers get the Juicy Lucy with the “Chef’s Touch”: an onion-and-garlic mixture cooked in butter, wine and his homemade ultimate spice seasoning — a blend of 27 different spices — for an extra $2.50.

“Over the last 10 years I’ve sold $1 million in sales from the Juicy Lucy,” he said.

Other burger standouts of Kahn’s include the Marsala Chef Burger — topped with Marsala wine that Kahn imports from Italy, as well as sauteed portabella mushrooms, onions, melted provolone and parmesan cheeses, and a butter garlic sauce — and the Black N’ Blue Bacon Kneaded Burger, a beef patty kneaded with imported Italian gorgonzola cheese and bacon.

Doing his own thing

Kahn has been slinging burgers in the Capital Region for more than a decade — first at Burger Centric, which he opened on Delaware Avenue in Albany in the late 2000s before relocating to Fuller Road. In 2016, he changed the name to Dave’s Gourmet Burgers & More and opened the restaurant on Broadway in Schenectady. It’s now on Edison Avenue in the Electric City.

Born in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, Kahn became interested in cooking while growing up.

“After my mom passed away my dad was busy at work, so I had to cook for myself and my brother,” he said. “I learned to love cooking and I love being around people, serving them and making them happy.”

Before moving to the United States in 1999, Kahn cooked at spots across the globe, including in Greece, Turkey and South Korea, among other countries. He also spent many years cooking for dozens of chain restaurants.

“I noticed that in chain restaurants no one is a chef — they’re just line cooks working like robots,” he said. “When the recession hit in 2008, I wasn’t getting enough hours, so I decided to walk away and do my own thing.”

Kahn said he made burgers his main focus due to where he grew up.

“In Islamabad, they make the best burgers in the world out of lamb, goat, beef — you name it, they use that meat and make burgers out of it,” he said. “I became known for exotic meats when I opened Burger Centric.”

Though bison and lamb burgers are currently on the menu at Dave’s, Kahn said he’s planning on reintroducing customers to exotic meats such as antelope and wild boar.

“I’m bringing back exotic meats because I want people to try something they’ve never had,” he said. “I really hope people enjoy it.”

Three cuisines under one roof

In addition to burgers, Dave’s boasts three cuisines under one roof, including Greek favorites such as gyros and chicken souvlaki, and Indian entrees including butter chicken and chicken tikka masala, among other favorites.

Despite the global fare, Kahn said approximately 80% of his sales are American food, including burgers and Philly cheesesteaks.

“I’ve had people from Philadelphia tell me cheesesteaks from Pat’s [King of Steaks] and Geno’s [Steaks] don’t come close to mine,” he said. “The biggest mistake people make with the Philly is sauteeing peppers and onions in advance.

I cook it fresh and use real butter, and steam it on the grill. The steam melts the butter, and the steak becomes so moist and tender — it’s a party in your mouth.”

Rotterdam resident Angela MacVilla said Kahn’s Philly cheesesteak is one of her favorite items on the menu. She’s been eating Kahn’s food since 2017 after reading about Dave’s Gourmet Burgers & More in the newspaper.

“After I ate his food I told my husband we’re coming back weekly, and we have,” she said. “His food is so flavorful and the service is great.”

For Kahn, keeping customers coming back is one of his main focuses.

“I don’t want people to get bored and not come back, so I’m constantly trying new things,” he said. “A few weeks ago I did a surf and turf burger with wine sauce, crab meat and shrimp. I want people to come back to see what’s new.”

Kahn said he hopes to someday train franchise owners who will open their own Dave’s Gourmet Burgers & More.

“I want this to be everywhere in the country,” he said. “I want a restaurant where families can come, each with their own preferences, and find something they love.”

Dave’s Gourmet Burgers & More is at 16 Edison Ave. in Schenectady. For information, call 518-280-3900 or visit davesgourmetburgersandmore.com.

