Dig In! Special Section – Eat up at these delicious local favorites (15 articles)

DIG IN! – With colder weather on the way, it’s time to hunker down and eat up these delicious local favorites.
Our latest special section Dig In! offers 15 articles on local restaurants, their owners and even some individual favorites. So, Dig In!
- Schenectady: Love of cooking, making people happy turns into Schenectady favorite Dave’s Gourmet
- Schenectady: Marino’s, a mainstay on Schenectady’s State Street since 1970, still going strong — still cash-only
- Schenectady: Ya Ya’s award-winning sweet potato wings crowd-pleaser in Schenectady — no matter what you call them
- Rotterdam: Graveyard Burger remains a favorite at Rotterdam’s Wagon Train — but maybe bring helpers
- Clifton Park: Couple spreading love of wood-fired pizza through Classic Crust to Clifton Park and beyond
- Clifton Park: Bring a big appetite — and maybe a few helpers — for birthday celebration at Rusty Nail in Clifton Park
- Saratoga Springs: Owners of Saratoga Springs pizza, chicken shops now aim to add third, featuring Guatemalan street fare
- Ballston Spa: Taqueria Guadalajara in Ballston Spa serves up authentic fare in relaxed, festive setting
- Johnstown: Seeing void, Johnstown’s La Palma jumps in with authentic tacos and a lot more
- Latham: Family’s effort, innovation have made Latham’s El Charro a local Mexican favorite
- Albany: Wizard Burger in Albany might just have the power to convert even the staunchest meat lover
- MacAdam: Something to gnaw on: Hot wings as comfort food
- Schenectady: Favorite eateries from an Electric City epicure, Katie Alois
- Region: Local TV, sports personalities’ go-to places for burgers, pizza, Mexican and more, others, too
